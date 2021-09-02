Another session of Summer Reading fun for all ages has just wrapped up at our library!
This year’s national theme was “Tails and Tales” and featured animal stories. We were so glad to have everyone back in our library together after last year’s virtual events.
Congratulations to our grand-prize winners: Katelynn Harper, Delsin Urick, and Jeanna Puckett!
We’d like to give a huge thank you to our sponsors and contributors: Tri-County Electric, Hartsville Foodland, Hartsville Piggly Wiggly, Citizens Bank Hartsville, Wilson Bank & Trust Hartsville, WTNK Fun Radio, Trousdale County Trustee Cindy Carman, Alan Conley and Tara Watson-Post.
Thank you also to library board and staff and all who donated in some way, as well as our performers and volunteers: local ventriloquist Alivia Herrington, Knudsen family mini horses, NHECM Animalogy, Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, Runaway Puppet Theater, and Nashville Zoo. We could not hold these events without your help and support!
Check out our calendar of events each month posted at our library and on our social media pages for more fun activities all throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.