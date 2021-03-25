The Public Works Department is in serious need of lifeguards to be able to open Trousdale County’s swimming pool this summer.
Members of the Parks & Recreation Committee heard that statement during their March 18 meeting.
Public Works Director Cliff Sallee said that as of last Thursday, his office had taken four applications. The pool typically hires 12 to 15 lifeguards during the summer.
“Right now we don’t have enough lifeguards to start training. Training needs to start soon so we’ve got to get some people in there,” Sallee told commissioners.
Ideally lifeguards would be trained by the end of April in order to be ready for the pool’s scheduled opening on May 22.
Lifeguards typically need to be 16 years old but Sallee said the county may look at hiring 15-year-olds in order to fill the needed spots.
Public Works itself is also short-handed, as Sallee added, “We’re five short in our department right now.”
Sallee said he was also waiting on an engineer to examine the lighting at the Little League fields. The committee has looked into replacing the light poles but is awaiting cost estimates before making a recommendation.
The Parks & Recreation Committee is next scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
