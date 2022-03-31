A northbound getaway has taken Brooke Muse to new places.
“I was living in Florida at the time (in September of 2016),” Muse said. “It was Hurricane Matthew. My foster family had a couple of cousins who lived in Florida who were going to Tennessee to get away from the storm. I couldn’t pass that up. I had never been to Nashville, but I had wanted to. I wasn’t going to surf the hurricane. So, we drove up to Nashville.”
During the visit, Muse and her family visited Trousdale County’s Starlite Farm to experience the Strawberry Patch Barn Sale.
“It’s like a bazaar,” Muse said. “It’s a mixture of Live, Laugh, Love pallets, jerky and antiques.”
With funds limited, Muse wasn’t really in search of anything.
“There were tons of vendors,” Muse said. “I really wasn’t looking for anything. I didn’t have a lot of money, and I wasn’t trying to spend it. I was just enjoying the event. I was happy to be there. I found joy in that. I was really intrigued by the different types of things. There was an overarching theme from the event, but there were different things being sold.”
However, many of the available items piqued her curiosity.
“I have always loved antiques, and I’m a big reader,” the 26-year-old said. “After walking around, I saw this tiny bookshelf. It was up to my knee. I sat down next to it and was flipping through it. It had that old smell of books.
“In between the books, I found this journal. I was blown away. I write poetry sometimes, but I’ve never been a big poetry reader. I’m a spiritual, deep thinker. The moment I held that book, I felt an obligation. I had to do something with it.”
The red cover contains a compilation of joy for Muse.
“It looks like it’s bound together by red string,” Muse said. “It looks like the pages are put in there by red string. All of the pages are so dainty. It’s just a blank journal.
“A lady by the name of Laura E. Smith … she cut out newspaper clippings of poems and pasted them in the journal. There is handwriting, but that’s not poems. One of them (the handwriting samples) is a poem. It’s a small, cute, little poem that she wrote.”
Much of the writing is now faded, though many of the actual newspaper clippings remain legible.
“I was looking at it with my mother-in-law,” Muse said. “We had our eyes an inch away from the book trying to make it out. We eventually made it out. It was really cute.
“She wrote … ‘I made this book to read myself, for I love poetry better than wealth.’ ”
Muse believes that Smith might have been from the area.
“The only thing I know is that Laura is local,” Muse said. “Some of (the poems) might be local. There are poems in there from the Boston Courier and New York Herald. My thought is that no matter where you’re living, you’re going to get the newspaper. She was probably taking the poems from local and national (newspapers).”
Muse believes that the poems could connect area residents to their ancestors.
“I figured these are poems that the residents of your town or city (wrote),” Muse said. “It was probably the parents or grandparents of the residents.
“These poems are from 1892. It’s a new way to connect with your loved ones. We don’t really have a lot of insight about local art that was being shared. That was one of the most beautiful things about this poetry project. It gives you a lens into a different time.”
Muse contacted Trousdale County Historian John Oliver about the journal.
“They were very common,” Oliver said of journals. “This was before television and radio. People would get the newspaper, and they would say, ‘I like that.’ They would put whatever it was in scrapbooks. Sometimes, they would cut out family obituaries or wedding obituaries.
“It’s kind of a neat thing.”
Oliver admitted that some of the authors of the journal’s poems could have been local residents.
“It could be (from local authors),” Oliver said. “The Nashville paper (during that time period) is full of them. There were always lots of poems stuck in there and illustrations.
“People read poetry more back then than they do today.”
One date that appears in the journal has special significance for Muse.
“There was a date that was handwritten in there,” Muse said. “It was Oct. 10, 1892. Oct. 10 is my husband’s birthday.
“All of the poems are love poems. I always thought there were was a synchronicity, a serendipitous opportunity for me to have this journal. That was just something I just discovered before I got married.”
Muse believes that others may enjoy the poetry as she has.
“I had a feeling that other people would like them,” Muse said. “I liked a lot of them. I had a feeling that once I brought them back into the public eye that it would awaken something for someone. I did take one poetry course in college, and there was a quote … there was something about how that poetry lights up a room within you. The light was off before. It turns the light back on.
“Some of these poems are pretty dated, but I think they still have an ethereal type of essence to them … because they’re about love. What I appreciated the most about them being love poems … you don’t see a lot of art in mainstream news outlets. You see it everywhere else. You see people posting their art. You don’t see a lot of mainstream media outlets seeking out art. The Boston Courier sought out that art. The poet didn’t create the work to get recognized. It was something that was significant. It was entertainment for people. The concept of love shouldn’t be so hard to find. If mainstream media outlets were doing that like they did in the 1800s, I think that would be kind of sweet (if it occurred today).”
It eventually dawned on Muse — who now lives in Denver, Colorado — as to how that she could share the treasure that she had stumbled upon.
“I just woke up one day, and I wasn’t thinking about anything, which is pretty uncommon,” Muse said. “It just popped up in my head. I thought, ‘Oh, I can post them on social media. Everybody can see them that way.’
“It’s kind of weird the way I get ideas. They just pop in my head. It’s all laid out in front of me. I want there to be photos of all the pages. It’s exactly how it’s (now) laid out on YouTube.”
Muse began posting the poems on her Tarot Reading business’ (Arrow Tree Tarot’s) social media sites — including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok — beginning in early February.
“I’m posting all of the poems,” Muse said. “There are 205 of them. I’m posting them one by one. I have high-definition photos of them. My husband is a photographer, so he has a nice camera. A little bit of music plays (along with the poems).
“A lot of those poems — because they are so old — are broken up. For some of the poems, there has to be some type of literary input, from me or somebody who has a better suggestion.”
Some of the poems that Muse has posted have received up more than 500 views.
“What I want from this project is inspiration on to others,” Muse said. “I care about visibility and how it moves other people. To hear somebody bring life to a poem like that that hasn’t been recited that way in 100 years is moving.
“I think it’s more easily accessed for people (on social media). It’s kind of an interactive thing. It’s a community.”
Muse wouldn’t be opposed to have the writings republished.
“I’m open to the opportunity if it comes,” the California native said. “For now, social media is the short-term goal. I don’t necessarily have a long-term goal, because I’m not sure where a project like this can go. I’m leaving it up to fate … which is how the project started.
“Until someone brings some evidence to me, I really think these poems would have been lost. I can’t say how the poems are going to impact people. Maybe it reminds them of an old journal that they saw at their grandparents’ house that they never looked at. If you have any opportunity to spread an ounce of positivity — without knowing how it will be positive — you should just do it.”
