Lillard Neal Clariday, age 73, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, 2021 at Hartsville Health &Rehab.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Author Thomas & Mary Elizabeth Clariday; five brothers, James, Billy, Jack, John & Mack Clariday; three sisters, Jean Roddy, Nancy Smith & Polly Clariday.
Survivors are: two brothers, Charles (Barbara) Clariday of Nashville, Donald (Navie) Clariday of Orangeburg, SC; two sisters, Peggy Church of Hartsville, Dorothy Oliver of Murfreesboro.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Dixon Springs Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Chris Crowder.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
