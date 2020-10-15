Linda Carman, age 68, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Thomas & Zettie Scruggs; sisters, Thelma Jean Scruggs, Wilma Dean Von Ehr.
Survivors are: husband, Carroll Carman; son, Jim (Rachael) Carman; two daughters, Julia (Stephen) Griffin, Jamie (Marc) Hays; 14 grandchildren, Sara. Hannah, Leah, James & Josiah Carman, Carson, Callie & Chloe Griffin, Lilyana (Mikie) Steva, Alan, Rose, Calvin, Laurel & Seth Hays; great-grandchild, Peter Steva; sister, Sue Carr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Donnie Martin, Pastor Justin Dillehay and Pastor Chris Davis.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will be in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Anthony Funeral Home, and 10 a.m. until service time Friday at Grace Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Pregnancy Center.
Special thank you to Sumner Regional Medical Center ICU, Bridget Powers, Dr. Jason Martin and High Point Hospice.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
