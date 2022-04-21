Linda Faye Gregory, 72, of Dixon Springs, passed away on April 12, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 42 years, Roger Gregory; her parents, Beasley and Roberta Satterfield; and her sister, Mary Sue Reid.
Mrs. Gregory is survived by: her niece, Ginger McPherson of Hartsville; her two nephews, Clay (Lisa) Carey of Hoover, Alabama, John (Kristen) Carey of Mt. Juliet; her great nephews, Aidan McPherson; Michael Carey, Jace Carey, Mitchell Carey; and her great niece, Shelby Carey.
Roger and Linda worked side by side for 39 years at their downtown Hartsville print shop, Hartsville Printing. After selling the print shop, they worked part-time at Anthony Funeral Home, greeting all visitors. When you saw one, you would most always see the other.
Linda loved her family, friends, and her dog, Isabelle.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. last Friday, conducted by Daniel Cook.
Lannas Smith, Woody Badger, Danny Satterfield, Aidan McPherson, Clay Carey, Steve Ellis and Brian Sutton were pallbearers. Interment was held at Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
