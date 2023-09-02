Linda Faye Haynie, of Waverly, transitioned from her earthly home to her eternal home on Aug. 27, 2023, at her beloved Bucket Branch farm home.
The 65-year-old was pronounced deceased at 8:30 p.m. at Saint Thomas Ascension Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly.
Miss Haynie is at the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home, where her funeral services were conducted on Thursday morning. Pastor Tony Clemons, her pastor, officiated the 11 a.m. services. Burial will follow beside her brother, Robert Odell Haynie, in Rockvale Cemetery in the Cages Bend community.
Miss Haynie was born in Carthage on Oct. 1, 1957, and was one of six children, four daughters and two sons born to the late Robert Herod Haynie, who died at the age of 72 on Oct. 8, 2001, and Pearlie Mai Haynie-Owsley, who died at the age of 61 on Oct. 16, 1998.
Two brothers preceded her in death — Robert Odell Haynie, who died at the age of 66 on Jan. 23, 2022, and Jimmy Ray Haynie, who died at the age of 45 on Dec. 11, 2005.
Miss Haynie was a 1975 graduate of Smith County High School, where she majored in music and science. While at SCHS, she was a member of the pep club, library club and played in the spring and fall festivals her sophomore and junior years. She was also a member of the Lady Owls basketball team her freshman year.
Miss Haynie retired in 2016 as a plumber and pipefitter, having worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and several construction projects all over the United States as a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union No. 572 in Nashville.
She was also a licensed cosmetologist in the state of Tennessee.
She was a member of Williams Chapel Church in the Riddleton community.
Surviving are: three sisters, Louise Mason of Gallatin, Virginia Haynie of Chattanooga, Mary Elece Haynie McCall (and husband, James) of Hartsville; sister-in-law, Wanda Beasley Haynie of the Riddleton community; beloved aunts, Mai Nell Wharton of Lebanon, Christine High of Lebanon; special friend, Sandy Spicer of Waverly; along with several nieces and nephews and many other acquaintances and friends.
Sanderson Funeral Home of Carthage was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.