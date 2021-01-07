Death Notice
Linda Faye Taylor, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Frank & Lela Moore; son, Jeffrey Humes.
Survivors are: son, Anthony (Wendy) Humes of Sparta; daughter, Crystal (Scotty) Claridy of Hartsville; three grandchildren, Eric Humes, Madison Farley & Gage Farley; three step-grandchildren, Danielle Tayes, Paige Key & Ethan Claridy; brother, Bobby “Bud” Moore of Hartsville; sister, Judy Cothron of Lafayette.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, officiated by Bro. Terry Ray.
Interment will be in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
