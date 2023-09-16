Linda Joyce Porter, 75, of Hartsville, passed away on Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Clifton Neal and Carnealia Graham Burton; two daughters, Cindy Porter, Lisa Tillman; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Porter.
Survived by: her husband, Billy Porter of Hartsville; three sons, Jeff (Julie) Porter of Hartsville, Steve Porter of Hartsville, Scott (Kellie) Porter of Hartsville; son-in-law, Randall Tillman-Hartsville; nine grandchildren, Zach, Becky, Brianna, Eric, Matthew, Kevin, Cliffton, Kinley, Shelby; eight great-grandchildren, Daisy Jo, Royce, Adler, Averie, Huxley, Nicolas, A.J., Olivia; two brothers, Earl (Sarah) Burton of Hartsville, Jerry (Patsy) Burton of Hartsville; and a sister, Carolyn (Bobby) Shelton of Gallatin.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, conducted by Buster Drennon and Jeff Blackwell.
Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Tillman, Shelby Porter, Becky Johnson, Brianna Troyer and Kinley Porter.
Active pallbearers are Cliffton Porter, Zach Porter, Kevin Tillman, Eric Tillman, Ashton Troyer and Chase Johnson.
Interment will be held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
