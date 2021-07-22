Linda Malane Cox, age 75, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, J.C. & Audra Cothron; husband, David Cox; sister, Jane Gross; mother-in-law, Agnes Cox; father-in-law, Clyde Cox.
Survivors are: son, Kelley (Vickie) Cox of Hartsville; daughter, Jan (Richard) Burgess of Hartsville; grandson, Chaz (Jerri) Rutherford Sr.; step-granddaughter, April (Derrick) Bush; great-grandchild, Chaz Rutherford Jr.; five step-great-grandchildren, Brandon, Hailey, Caitlin, Caden & Nevaeh Bush; two brothers, Paul (Brenda) Cothron of Carthage, Pat (Melinda) Cothron of Gordonsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, July 16, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
