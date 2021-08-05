Linda Marie Humes
Linda “Ludy” Marie Humes, age 58, of Dixon Springs, TN passed away July 29, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
She was preceded in death by: father, James Humes; brother, Radford Humes; grandmother, Evell White; grandparents, Earl and Katherine Humes.
Survivors are: mother, Robbie Humes; son, Jerone Adams (Casey Douglas); daughter, Clesha (Daniel) Armstrong; sister, Norma (Phillip) Strong; grandchildren, Isaiah Adams, Skyler Adams, Zoe Adams, Aubrey Adams & Kendrick Adams.
Funeral Services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, officiated by Johnny Rankin.
Interment was in the Friendship Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
