Linnie Mai Gillihan, 83, of Lafayette, passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1938, the eldest of three children to Noel “Monk” and Pauline White Scruggs.
She was saved as a young girl and joined Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Noel “Monk” Scruggs and Pauline White Scruggs; husband, Bobby Gillihan; daughter, Shelia Ann Gillihan; grandson, Michael York; and second husband, Ben Hamlet.
She is survived by: her daughter, Janice (Clifton) York of Lafayette; grandson, Terry (Debbie) York of Jacksonville, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Phenix York, Damian York, Urijah York; sister, Cora Jane (Roland) Chandler of Hartsville; brother, Billy Joe Scruggs of Hartsville; caregiver, Charlotte Keen of Westmoreland; along with a host of nieces and nephews
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, conducted by Joe Porter. Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was held prior to the service on Tuesday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.