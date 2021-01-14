Lisa Ann Moore Shoulders, age 57, of Castalian Springs, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: mother, Elaine Turner Moore; father, Charles Moore; brother, Jack Moore.
Survivors are: daughter, Racheal (Jonathan) Petty; son, Taylor Shoulders; grandchildren, Reagan & Julian Petty, Josie Bradley; sister, Teresa “TC” Moore Turner; daughter-in-love, Amanda (Blake) Bradley; nephew, Clay (Alyssa) Turner.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, officiated by Bro. Jack McCall.
Honorary pallbearers were: Mid-Cumberland co-workers, Brenda, Jerry, Roy, Bert & David.
Active pallbearers were: Jimmy Salyer, Jimmy Dale Gregory, Jeremy Belcher, Jeremy Woods, Daniel Raney, J. Brim McCall, Ryan Chasse, Michael Turner, Heath Chasse and Jake McKinney.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Team Reagan, 455 Storytown Rd., Hartsville, TN 37074.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
