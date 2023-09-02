Lisa Porter Tillman, 54, of Hartsville, passed away on Aug. 28, 2023, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Lisa was born on Feb. 9, 1969, in Hartsville, to Billy Franklin and Linda Burton Porter.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Porter, and sister-in-law, Kathy Porter.
She is survived by: her husband of 35 years, Randall Tillman; three sons, Eric (Angel) Tillman, Matthew Tillman Kevin (Olivia) Tillman; three grandchildren, Nick Tillman, A.J. Tillman, Olivia Tillman; parents, Billy and Linda Porter; and three brothers, Jeff (Julie) Porter, Steve Porter, Scott (Kellie) Porter,
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, conducted by Jeff Blackwell.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family was from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
