Members of the Chamber of Commerce and representatives from Trousdale Medical Center gathered on Jan. 15 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Livingston Family Practice’s new office at 118 McMurry Blvd. E.
Amanda Livingston, NP, has moved her office into the former Cash Express building, located next to the Foodland parking lot. The new office opened and Livingston began seeing patients there last week.
For more information, call 615-680-3331.
