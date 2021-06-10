Lloyd Francis “Tony” Butts, age 89, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Survivors are: wife, Marlene Butts of Hartsville; four sons, James (LaDonna) Butts of Concord, NC, Christopher (Sherry) Butts of Leesburg, GA, Eric Butts of Ripley, Joel (Linda) Butts of Donelson; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Jimmie) Butts of Cary, NC.
Memorial services will be held at the Hartsville First Baptist Church at 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, officiated by Bro. Darryl Turner.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.