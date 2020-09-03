The Hartsville Civic League and the Trousdale County Historical Society will be selling their two-volume set of books on the history of the county as part of their celebration of Trousdale County’s 150th anniversary.
The books were printed and released just before the pandemic and the two organizations have had little opportunity to offer them to the public. They had originally expected to sell the books during our annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Park, but social distancing needs prevented that event.
Now with the help of two of the town’s banks, the books will be available during the month of September.
Both Citizen’s Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust will be selling the books in their lobbies during normal banking hours. Bank protocols concerning social distancing will be observed.
The two-volume set is a recognition of our county’s long history. Hartsville was settled by 1807 and we became our own county in 1870, 150 years ago.
The first volume has over 900 photos, gleamed from the Historical Society’s large collection. The pictures cover all aspects of our county’s past from pioneer days to agriculture to education to people and events from the past.
Volume two is a collection of 238 articles written by county historian John Oliver and previously published in the Hartsville Vidette. Those articles offer an in depth history of our county and include the original photos published with each article.
The books are limited in number as the Civic League only ordered 500 copies of each and half were presold and have been delivered.
The two-book set is available for $100 with all the profits going to the Civic League, which oversees the historic old Hartsville Cemetery.
They can be purchased separately, with the cost being $60 a volume. The set of both books is a savings of $20.
The sale price will continue until all books from this initial order are sold.
