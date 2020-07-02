The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report, which details the volume and nature of criminal activities across the state.
In Trousdale County, the number of reported Group A offenses (more serious charges) rose from 490 in 2018 to 526 in 2019, but still down from the 575 reports in 2017. Total arrests rose in 2019 from 470 to 500.
The most common arrest was for simple assault, with 100 such arrests. Of those, 64 were reported to be related to domestic violence. The next highest listed charge was theft-all other larceny, with 81 arrests.
The percentage of cases cleared rose, however, from 38.98% to 44.68%.
The number of reported burglaries were decreased locally, falling from 49 in 2018 to 24 in 2019. Motor vehicle theft also fell from 16 such arrests in 2018 to 13 last year.
Trousdale County also reported 353 Group B arrests, including 33 DUI arrests, 21 arrests for bad checks and 20 for public drunkenness. Of the 353 Group B arrests, 262 were listed under ‘All Other Offenses.’
The report utilizes data submitted to the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the statewide findings in this year’s report:
The number of Group A offenses, generally considered the most serious criminal incidents, totaled 529,524 in 2019, a decrease of 5% from 2018;
Reported incidents of murder, rape, and weapons law violations all decreased in 2019;
Reported cases of kidnapping increased by 7.2% year-to-year;
The number of crimes reported as having a domestic violence nexus decreased 4% from 2018 to 2019;
The number of reported drug violations decreased by 5.6%. However, the number of drug offenses identified as methamphetamine-related increased to 18,086 in 2019, a 32.1% increase in the span of three years; and
The number of both juvenile victims of crime and juvenile arrestees decreased year-to-year.
“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the national and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch in a press statement. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
