A Trousdale County man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest after a pair of recent incidents.
Jason Coelle Hesson, 51, of Bethpage, was taken into custody on Nov. 16 after a pursuit involving both Macon County and Trousdale County deputies.
According to arrest reports, earlier in November Hesson allegedly entered the Trousdale County home of his girlfriend, struck her and began strangling her while holding a gun to her head. Hesson reportedly told the victim “she was not leaving unless it was in a body bag.”
On Nov. 16, an off-duty Macon County deputy spotted Hesson, who had active warrants for aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment and violation of bond conditions. The Macon deputy reportedly followed Hesson into Trousdale County and notified local law enforcement, which caught up to Hesson on Tillman Lane.
Hesson reportedly ignored orders to stop and fled into the woods and was found after a roughly 40-minute search. He allegedly had a loaded 9mm pistol on him and a loaded .22 revolver in a backpack he was carrying, along with what was believed to be a small amount of marijuana.
Hesson was arrested and in addition to the earlier counts, charged with a second count of violating bond conditions, evading arrest on foot, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. He was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and at press time was being held on $27,500 bond.
Hesson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 28.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregiory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.