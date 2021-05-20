A 22-year-old man died Monday morning after a crash on Highway 25 just east of downtown Hartsville that closed the road to traffic for several hours.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report stated that Bailey Law, 22, of Hartsville, was involved in a single-car crash at around 5:45 a.m. on May 17. The crash occurred near Highway Food Mart.
Per the report, Law was traveling east on Highway 25 when he lost control of his 2015 F250 truck and ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a brick sign and a utility pole before coming to a stop.
Sheriff Ray Russell confirmed to The Vidette that after the crash, Law fatally shot himself. Russell said he believed Law was from Macon County, although he had a Hartsville address.
“He shot himself after the wreck. We never did know why,” Russell said.
Highway 25 was closed for almost 6½ hours, Russell added, because utility lines had to be cleared from the roadway. Traffic was detoured onto New Halltown Road and Melrose Place.
THP is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
