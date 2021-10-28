The Tennessee Department of Health was to begin offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to certain populations, beginning Monday, Oct. 25.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after they complete the initial series:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For individuals who are 18 years and older and received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.
Trousdale County’s Health Department has both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters and will offer vaccinations from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Hartsville Pharmacy has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions and offers vaccinations during business hours. Trousdale Pharmacy does not currently have boosters but that could change based on directives from its parent, Gibbs Pharmacy in Lebanon. Walgreens has the Moderna booster and is open during pharmacy business hours, although an appointment is preferred.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online at cdc.gov/coronavi rus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Local health departments across the state will be administering COVID-19 booster doses. Not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites. Individuals are encouraged to check vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering their preferred COVID-19 vaccine.
Information on appointment availability at local health departments can be found at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Booster vaccines are also widely available from pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites.
