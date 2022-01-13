Tennessee-area colleges have announced their Dean’s List and Honor Roll recipients for the Fall 2021 term, with multiple Trousdale County natives among the honorees.
TENNESSEE TECHDean’s List: Cooper Belcher, Taylor Cadenhead, Haley Eden, Justin Freeman, Josie Garrett, Jake Gregory, Ann Henry, Rob Henry, Sarah Henry, Mallorie McGee, Paige Russell, Lenore Thorne, Wyatt Verville
CUMBERLANDDean’s List: Claire Belcher, Courtney Galloway, Hailey Givens, Olivia Jones, Emily Smith
VOLUNTEER STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGEDean’s List/Honor Roll: Morgan Hendrix
