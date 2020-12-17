Cumberland University congratulates the following Trousdale County students for their outstanding accomplishment and inclusion on the 2020 Fall Dean’s List.
This honor is reserved for students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher on all classes attempted and is compiled at the conclusion of each academic semester.
Those recognized are: Wiley Barton, Chloe Donoho, Courtney Galloway, Hailey Givens, Olivia Jones and Bryson Smith.
— Staff Reports
