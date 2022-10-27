Former Trousdale County High School standouts Mason Basford and Cameron Rankins have helped the Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College football program to a No. 3 national ranking in the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll.
The Blue Raiders improved to 7-0 overall and to 5-0 in Mid-South Conference play with Saturday evening’s 27-3 win at Cumberland University.
Lindsey Wilson has the fourth-longest streak in the NAIA in consecutive mentions at 112 consecutive polls.
The Blue Raiders improved to 7-0 for the fourth consecutive season. Rankins is a sophomore linebacker, while Basford is a sophomore offensive lineman.
