Trousdale County 4-H members Christian Dalton and Austin Spangler recently attended the 75th annual Tennessee State 4-H Congress.
State 4-H Congress is composed of outstanding senior 4-H members, their volunteer leaders and University of Tennessee Extension agents, brought together on a statewide basis for three days in the state capital. The Congress is organized in somewhat the same manner as the state legislature, with time devoted to learning more about state government and how each person may serve as a loyal citizen through 4-H.
Congress attendees stayed at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, with meetings and events conducted there.
On the opening Sunday of the event, 4-H members attended a dinner theatre, which was hosted by the 4-H theater club.
On Monday, the attendees toured the Tennessee State Capitol and met state representatives Terri Lynn Weaver and Farrell Haile.
Attendees had the opportunity to sit in the chambers at the desks and to debate and vote on bills. One of the bills was High School Sports Drug Prevention, Bill 22-003, which would require students in grades 9-12 who participate in high-school sports to pass a drug screen.
Later on Monday, attendees sat through educational sessions at the Avon Williams Building on the campus of Tennessee State University, and they also participated in a scavenger hunt that was held in downtown Nashville.
On Tuesday, the attendees voted for the regional 4-H officers, using voting machines to cast votes for the officers they were voting for.
They also had lunch and boat ride on the General Jackson Showboat, with Hartsville resident Ron Moreland serving as one of the General Jackson’s captains.
On Tuesday afternoon, 4-H members attended the citizenship awards banquet, with several outstanding members being honored, and then, the attendees concluded the event with the inaugural ball on Tuesday evening.
— Submitted
