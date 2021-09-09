Lois Jean Russell, age 90, of the Providence Community, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 31, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mrs. Russell graduated from Gallatin High School and Austin Peay State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in the Trousdale County school system and an active member of the Hartsville First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: husband, James Russell; two brothers, R.H. & Bob Worsham; three sisters, Kathryn Nunley, Mary Jo Cummings & Ruth Worsham.
Survivors are: daughter, Patsy (Jack) Watkins of Fairview; six grandchildren, Abigail (Greg) Morgan of Bethel, Alaska, Jay (Karen) Watkins of Brooklyn, NY, Patrick Watkins of Nashville, Clay (Andrea) Watkins of Fairview, Meredith Watkins of Chattanooga, Alex Watkins of Nashville; eight great-grandchildren, Rex, Colin & Beatrice Morgan, Eleanor & Wesley Watkins, Aiden, McKayla & Ryan Watkins.
Graveside services were held Friday, Sept. 3, at the Hartsville Memorial Gardens, officiated by Bro. Darryl Turner.
Pallbearers were: Jay, Patrick, Clay & Alex Watkins, Carter Ambrister and Dale Dies.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or the Hartsville Senior Center.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
