At our Hartsville Train Depot/Trousdale County Museum, we have a collection of old tools.
When people visit, we will point out unusual tools and sometimes play a guessing game, where we ask people to identify a unique tool.
One tool that few people guess correctly is a special shovel.
It looks like a regular shovel for the most past, except that it has a smooth face, not curved like a typical shovel. And, it has an unusually long handle, exactly 6 feet in length.
It is a gravedigger’s shovel, designed to dig a hole with smooth sides, and the handle is used to measure the depth of the hole without having to carry a measuring tape.
Since cemeteries and tombstones and graves are our topic this month, it is worth noting that such shovels are a rare find … which brings us to another oddity.
Why are graves traditionally 6 feet deep?
There is, by the way, no certified depth for a grave.
In medieval England, during the Black Death — a particularly nasty plague — the mayor of London decided that 6 feet was a good depth to prevent the disease from spreading.
That was back before they realized that the plague was caused by rats and fleas, and not from contact with a dead person who had perished from the deadly disease.
One pioneer story that comes to us has to do with a man killed in a clash with Native Americans. Not feeling safe to stay in the area long enough to bury their companion, the others simply piled rocks on top of the dead man’s body and then hurried away. The rocks would at least keep the wolves from eating the body.
Using large rocks to mark a burial, regardless of how deep the body was interred, goes back to ancient days.
Having a tombstone is a sign of civilization … or possession of materials or money.
Thus, it was, that on the frontier of Middle Tennessee, many people were buried with just a large rock placed on the grave.
In last week’s article, we noted that slaves were typically buried at the edge of a white family’s cemetery, and they too only received a fieldstone to mark the spot.
But, after emancipation, the formerly-enslaved men and women of our county began to bury family members in their own small cemeteries, or to continue to have relatives buried at the edge of an established white cemetery, as, unfortunately, segregation often continued after death.
With time, the black residents of Trousdale County established their own cemeteries, and their graves soon had tombstones as their resources and finances improved.
One of those is Hager Cemetery on River Road, a short distance from the old Hartsville Cemetery we wrote about last week. Named for the family who donated the land, the earliest grave with a marker is that of Malindie Payne, who lived from 1878-1917.
A look at a list of people buried in Hager Cemetery shows that more than a few were people born into slavery are buried there.
Thomas McCadden, born in 1855, is buried in Hager Cemetery, after dying in 1927.
Another is Richard Smith, who was born in 1858 and died in 1929.
Mollie Branham was born in 1864 and died in 1926.
The earliest birth date for someone buried in Hager Cemetery is 1849. Tillman Payne was born in that year and passed away in 1924. Mr. Payne would have been old enough to remember his time as a slave and to have witnessed the American Civil War. His wife, Tinnie, was born in 1855. She also would have had memories of slavery. Mrs. Payne died in 1929.
The old Stalcup Cemetery, located on Highway 25, just past the turn-off to Highway 10, has two large sections. One was for white people, and one was for black.
The white section dates back to 1819. The cemetery was used by the William Stalcup family, who had received land from the state of North Carolina for his service in the American Revolution.
The oldest marked grave in the black section is from 1908. Today, we have realized that color is only skin deep, and people are free to use any public cemetery, regardless of race or religion. Yet, walking through an old graveyard is to see a record of our nation’s history, in all its dimensions.
