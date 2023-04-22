We have taken a look at old newspapers and letters donated or copied from the Alexander family.
The state of Tennessee will soon be placing a highway marker beside the old Alexander farm on East Main Street.
The Alexander family was one of the first families to live in what is now Hartsville. William Alexander was a veteran of the American Revolution, and one of his sons, William Locke Alexander, raised thoroughbred horses.
Both men were friends with Andrew Jackson.
Not only were the Alexanders friends with our nation’s seventh president, but they kept a correspondence with “Old Hickory.”
That brings us to the old letters the family has recently shared with our county archives. While the originals are safely stored in the Library of Congress, the family has copies, and in reading them, we can understand something about the close relationship between Alexander and Gen. Jackson.
Most notably, William Alexander addresses one of his letters with, “My Dear Son.”
If you are familiar with the history of Jackson, you know that he grew up without a father. Jackson’s father died in a logging accident before he was born, leaving he and his two brothers to be raised by their mother.
However, his acquaintance with the older Alexander may have led Jackson to regard him as “the father I never had.”
In a letter from 1827, William Alexander referred to the warm friendship that he and the future president shared by starting the letter with, “Bone of my bone, and flesh of my flesh…for so I may call it…”
Alexander also speaks to Jackson with a familiarity that few shared. He comments on Jackson’s decision to run for our nation’s highest office, saying, “I have a great desire to hear of your filling the Presidential Chair, but wish you to obtain it unsullied by any act of your own…”
It seems that Alexander is well aware of Andrew Jackson’s famous temper, and he goes on to say, “… from the long acquaintance I have had of you I have at this time no fears on the subject, your passion is in some degree subsided and has left you more under the government of reason…”
Yet, the older and wiser Alexander then says, “I have always contended with your enemies, that your principle aim was to do right, tho often led astray by your passions…”
Jackson, as we have written in an earlier series of articles, was a man of emotions. For example, he didn’t like losing a bet and spent a small fortune trying to find a race horse able to beat the thoroughbred mare Maria and never succeeded. Maria was owned and raced by local horse breeder Jesse Haynie.
A year later, William Alexander wrote to Jackson to comfort him after the death of his beloved wife, Rachel. That is the letter that begins with “My Dear Son.”
In it, Alexander spoke of death and its effect on the living, saying, “I console with you on the loss of your Bosom companion…It is said that we are spirits. That bodies should be lent us while they can afford us pleasure, assist us in acquiring knowledge or doing good to our fellow creatures, which is a kind and benevolent act of God, when they are become unfit for these purposes and afford us pain instead of pleasure; and answer none of the purposes for which they were given, then it is equally kind and benevolent, that there is a way provided by which we may get rid of them. Death is that way.”
A few lines further in the letter, Alexander writes, “Religion in my opinion is a comprehensive term, it takes in every duty we give to our God or our fellow creatures, even to our animals and from what I have learned and seen in our departed friend I think she possessed that very kind of religion that I have in my weak and plain way been describing.”
William Alexander then speaks of his warm relationship with Jackson, “In the commencement of these lines I have called you Son. In my constitution I am all tender, I am obliged to weep with those that weep…I can not help it.”
Not everyone has a relative who has corresponded with a poresident of the United States and even fewer who were close enough to address that man as “son.”
