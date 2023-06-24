Our look at some of Trousdale County’s teachers from the past takes us to a family of teachers … the Draper family.
The Drapers are unique in that all three children of Mr. and Mrs. Benton Draper became well-loved teachers in our local school system.
The Draper family moved to Trousdale County from Jackson County in 1913. Benton Draper was a businessman and needed to have access to shipping that the railroad line in Hartsville provided.
The three children were Benjamin Brown, Robbie James and Vyda Mae.
It was a forgone conclusion that the Draper children would all attend college. Benton Draper had graduated from Nashville Bible College — which was the forerunner of David Lipscomb University — and Mary Draper finished her education at Howard Female College in Gallatin. The Draper family valued a good education.
It was not so obvious that their three children would all become teachers, but they did.
Vyda Mae Draper was the oldest, born in 1906. She graduated from Hartsville’s high school, where she held the distinction of having been the editor of the school’s first annual. She and her staff gave it the name of Stepping Stone, which is still in use today.
Vyda Mae Draper attended David Lipscomb for two years. At that time, two years were enough to be qualified as a teacher.
She began teaching at the old Walnut Grove School, in the same small community that her family lived. At the two-room school, Vyda Mae Draper taught a combined class of first, second, third and fourth-graders.
When the rural schools were closed and all students bussed into town, she was transferred to Kate Wilson Elementary School and later the newer elementary school on Lock Six Road.
Brown Draper was the next child, born in 1907.
Like his slightly-older sister, he too attended college.
Also, like his sister, he began in a small rural school in his home county, the school in Providence.
After a few years there, Brown Draper got a job as a vocational agriculture teacher in Morgan County. He had only taught there one year when he got a phone call from the folks back home asking him to return and take over the position of superintendent of schools.
Brown Draper gladly returned home and held that position until 1942, when he enlisted in the service to help fight in World War II. After his return, he decided that he missed the classroom and declined to run again for the job of school superintendent. He would continue to be the agriculture teacher at Hartsville until his retirement.
The youngest of the three, Robbie James Draper, attended Middle Tennessee State University and finished both a bachelor of arts and master’s degree there.
Like her siblings, Robbie Draper became a teacher. She also taught in the elementary school, usually grades three or four. In an interview after she retired, she recalled one year of having 43 fourth-graders in her classroom.
Vyda Mae Draper was married twice, first to Herod Jenkins. The couple had one child, a son. Both husband and son died young.
Vyda Draper later married Robert Thompson. He died in his middle years, leaving her a widow once more.
Robbie Draper married Joseph Patrick Wiley. The couple had two sons, Joseph, Jr., and Thomas. Unfortunately, Robbie Draper’s husband also died young, and she raised her boys as a widow.
Brown Draper never married, but he helped his sister raise her two children.
All three of the Draper children were well-loved as teachers, and several generations of Trousdale County children owe them a heartfelt thanks for their devotion to teaching.
Vyda Mae Draper passed away in 1995, followed by Robbie Draper in 1997.
Brown Draper passed away in 1991.
It needs to be noted that Brown Draper was a jokester and often played practical jokes on people. But, one often repeated joke was on him. It seems that, a few years before his death, he was sick and in the hospital. A visitor asked him if he wanted anything, and Brown Draper replied that he would sure like a box of Russell Stover chocolates … a big box. So, the visitor brought him a big box, thinking that Brown was near the end.
But, he revived and left the hospital. The friend then told Brown Draper that he owed him money for that box of chocolates.
“I thought that was a gift,” Brown Draper told him.
His friend replied, “And, I thought you were dying.”
