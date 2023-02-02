We continue this month’s series with our look at local people who have had a more than routine life.
Maybe they are just a neighborly “character,” or maybe they have done something unusual. Or perhaps they have chosen a path that most of us wouldn’t take … such as stock car racing.
In the 1950s and 1960s, Hartsville’s Bobby Celsor made headlines on the Nashville newspapers’ sport pages, and it was for a good reason. He was a standout on the track.
In 1960, Celsor won the track championship for that year at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. In 1963, he won the track championship at the Huntsville, Alabama, speedway.
Then, in 2021, Celsor was inducted into the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame.
Celsor, who passed away in 2015, had a love for cars and got into the stock car racing circuit on the sly.
An article from the June 26, 1960, issue of the Nashville Tennessean quoted Celsor, which read, “I never went out for other sports, so I figured this was a good sport for me. I saw a few races seven or eight years ago, and wanted to try it out. Finally, somebody turned me loose,” the article quotes Bobby.
Celsor’s wife, Dolly, then told the reporter, “He sneaked off. I didn’t know about it for three weeks.”
Nevertheless, the article also mentions that Dolly never missed a race, saying, “While some drivers’ wives jump and down and gnash their teeth, Dolly watches quietly, chewing gum. It takes a hair-raising near-miss to bring her out of the seat.”
Celsor had a lengthy career racing stock cars, but it was always a hobby. He made a living as a postal mail delivery man and also farmed.
If you are not familiar with stock cars, they are cars that can be bought on any car lot, a stock car. But, and this is the important part ... they are then modified. That can be anything from a souped-up engine to tires, to the exhaust system, and the car’s suspension.
Using old cars was the method used in the early days of stock car racing, which made sense when cars were often crashed making tight corners at high speed.
Having your car totaled was expensive, and stock car racers usually had a sponsor who could help offset the cost of repairs or having to buy a new car and starting from scratch all over again.
Celsor wrecked a few times himself.
In one race, he swerved and crashed, and fearing that the car might burst into flames, he jumped out … only to discover that another car had thrown a tire and the tire was headed right at Celsor.
He took to the guard rail, jumping over it just in time to avoid the tire!
The 1960 article notes that, at age 33, Celsor was one of the oldest men at the speedway. It also wrote that, “The personalities of race drivers are as different as the color of their cars. There are divers who sport snappy nicknames, there are drivers who have the jaunty air of hell for leather adventurers, and there are drivers like Bobby Celsor … Celsor is a quiet, thoughtful man. During the week, he raises tobacco and corn and beans on a farm at Hartsville.”
When Bobby won the Tennessee Half Mile Championship, also in 1960, it was after driving 100 laps.
The Tennessean reported, “In winning, Celsor shaved Coo Coo Marlin’s local NASCAR point leadership to a scant two digits, 758-756. Marlin finished fourth.”
Marlin wasn’t the only big-name racer that Bobby would compete against. He also raced against both Bobby and Donnie Allison.
In a 60-lap race at the Nashville Speedway in 1963, Celsor broke some records.
The Tennessean sports writer wrote, “Celsor turned a lap in 15:20 seconds in time trials on the quarter mile track. His speed of 59.2 miles per hour broke the old record of 58.9 m.p.h. held by Bobby Allison. Celsor, a rural mail carrier from Hartsville, took the lead on the first lap and held it all the way.”
The hobby for Celsor was an expensive one, and having a family and a farm to keep up with led to his giving up the roar of the crowd and the thrills of victory.
But, even in his later years, there was bit of the old urge to cross the finish line. In his 80s, Celsor was taking part in professional tractor pulls.
