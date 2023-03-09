John McCline was born into slavery at the historic Clover Bottom estate around 1850.
We have been writing about John because he has a Hartsville connection, as we will see in this week’s article. Living with his grandmother on the Clover Bottom farm, young John had the daily task of keeping up with the farm’s heard of milk cows. One day, a company of Yankee soldiers passed in front of the plantation, and John was impressed by their uniforms.
Seeing his stare, they invite him to join them, telling him that he is free to do so … and, he does.
He gets his own uniform and pay and works with a wagon and team of mules until he gets a promotion to mind the officers’ tents and camp.
After several battles and taking part in Sherman’s march to the sea, the war is over, and John is taken by one of the Union officers up north to Michigan to work there.
Still just a young fellow, John tries first one job and then another, enjoying the sights and sounds of a different world … and ends up working as a waiter at a Chicago hotel.
But, John has never had an education and can’t even read the name of the hotel where he works.
He gets a friend to write a letter for him, addressed to his former owner back in Tennessee, asking about his brothers and how he might get in touch with them.
As it turns out, one brother is a waiter at a hotel in Indianapolis, and soon, John joins him there. To John’s surprise, his older brother, Jeff, has learned how to read and write and taught school for a while. Jeff then encourages John to do the same.
And, he does.
“There was a school for the education of colored people, near Nashville … the fee being nine dollars a month for board and room. I furnished myself with books … I went to school,” John wrote.
John had always been thrifty and had money saved up.
He wrote, “They taught us reading, writing, spelling and arithmetic. And during this winter there, I made enough progress so that in May, when I quit the Institute, they considered that I knew enough to teach in a common school where the colored children were given an elementary education.
“Hearing that they needed a teacher at the little town of Hartsville, about forty-five miles from Nashville, I walked all the way there. The church building was used as a school room, and I taught about thirty-five children.
“These children I taught the rudiments of spelling and reading. I stayed there until December, being paid $25.00 a month, and lived with some colored people named Dunahue. However, at the close of the term, the funds had run out, and I was forced to give up the school.”
So, we see the Hartsville connection.
No doubt, there are people living in Trousdale County today, whose great-grandparents were taught by this enterprising man.
But, the future continues for John.
“Early in 1878 I had decided to get hotel employment again, in view of the fact that the teacher’s pay in the schools was very poor, so I went to St. Louis. I had been there only a few days when I got a job at the Lindell Hotel.”
Everywhere John goes and works, he makes friends, and with no family responsibilities, he doesn’t hesitate to travel about.
A bout of sickness results in a doctor’s suggestion that John seek a healthier climate than that of St. Louis, and he heads out to Colorado.
Again, while working there he meets someone who hires him away from that job and with whom John will spend the rest of his life. That man was a lawyer, H.J. Hagerman.
Hagerman had an impressive career, a lawyer, the Second Secretary of the American Embassy in Russia and Territorial Governor of New Mexico.
John would work for the Hagerman family for 42 years.
During that time, John decided to write down his personal history, which he shared with his employer, who — upon reading it — had it published in 1934.
John stayed with Hagerman until his death in 1948, a life from slavery in Tennessee to being the major domo of the territorial governor’s residence of New Mexico … quite a journey.
