One of the exciting things about our county archives is that we have a large assortment of items for research, from old diaries and letters to cemetery records and census lists.
We keep back issues of the Vidette, bound copies of family histories and marriage certificates.
Despite all that our archives hold, it is always of interest when a person brings a box of family records to donate to our collection. Over the last month, we have copied pages from a family scrapbook, looked at an envelope full of Civil War-era newspaper clippings and added three old yearbooks to our collection.
In our articles this month, we will be looking at some of these recent donations to the archives.
Joy Alexander, a resident of Castalian Springs who has both Hartsville and Dixon Springs ancestors, has let us examine a large collection of old letters and journals. Some of the letters dated back to the early 1800s, before postage stamps were invented and letters were charged for how far they had to travel to be delivered.
One of Joy’s ancestors was James Bryson, who was a blacksmith in Castalian Springs. Joy has Bryson’s blacksmith shop account book, dating from 1847.
We only copied one page from the book, which we will add to our folder on blacksmiths. Since we don’t have an account book from one of our local blacksmiths, this gives us an example of the services and charges that were typical in the 1840s.
On the page listing the account of Dr. John Branham, we see such charges as “sharping one plow,” “moving two horse shoes,” “banding 4 waggon hubs,” and “making tap and cutting screws.” The spelling is as Mr. Bryson wrote it.
Almost every charge was less than a dollar.
Also in the account book was a page where Bryson listed some local bits of news, such as deaths and funerals, including, “Jno W. Lauderdale was killed Oct 9th 1849; Capt William Reed died May 25th 1856 on his 89th year; Genl William Hall died Tuesday October 7th 1856.”
That was the same William Hall who served as governor of Tennessee after the resignation of Gov. Sam Houston and the same William Hall who was married to Mary Brandon Alexander of Hartsville.
An interesting note on the same page reads, “Jospeh Byrn Sen returning from Genl Hall’s burial was thrown from his horse and died October 9th 1856 — Thursday night 9 o’clock.”
Stuck in the account book was a letter that mentioned Hartsville in particular. It reads, “Miss Ida, I regret that at present I have not the time to move your piano myself. I am more busy now than at any time this fall, engaged sowing wheat and getting ready to make molasses & the late frosts have hurried up my farm work. If however you shall send a waggon I will see that the piano is loaded all right and go with the waggon myself to the turnpike — you will do well to take some pains to get some careful person to come for it, as in carrying it as far as Hartsville it may be greatly injured by any careless rough waggoner — I would be glad for you to come down some friday evening we would all be glad to see you.”
It was quite a distance from Castalian Springs to Hartsville using the old Gallatin Pike, which wound about hills and crossed creeks, so that it might easily take a whole day. Bryson thought enough of making such a trip that he wrote this on a page of his account book, “Went from my house to Hartsville July 21st, 1848.”
Labor was considerably cheaper in the 1840s as Bryson noted that he had charged Mrs. Susan Brown for the labor of a man for 23 days at $10 per month, with the total due being $8.84.
Among the pages, we found this formula for white paint:
- 4 lbs of skimed milk
- 6 oz new slaked lime
- 4 oz linseed oil
- 3 lbs Spanish white
Today, you can buy “milk paint” at fancy hardware stores that cater to people who do historic preservation and want to duplicate the colors and texture of authentic old paints. Thanks to James Bryson, we now have the recipe for making our own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.