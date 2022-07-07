Every generation or so, a new technology comes along and just as soon as it does, someone standing around sees the potential for making money.
So, it was with the horseless carriage.
Realizing the opportunity to make money, people began to sell cars and to buy dealership franchises.
Last week, we read of how the Ford dealership was the first in town, and this week, we see that it was closely followed by a Chevrolet dealership.
In 1924, the Hartsville correspondent to the Nashville Tennessean reported a new building going up in town, sharing the following … “J.P. and J.B. Stubblefield are building a mammoth garage on Broadway, which is by far the largest building of the kind in all this section.
The ground floor will be occupied by Hight and Fuqua as mechanics and machinists, while the second story will be occupied by Hall and Richman, who will represent the Chevrolet and all accessories.”
I had the chance to interview Julia Stubblefield Skinner, the daughter of Britton Stubblefield, a few years ago before she passed away.
She told me that early Broadway was a low street always subject to flooding by backwater every time we had a heavy rain.
That kept anyone from building on the flat area, just west of our present-day football field … which is still low and subject to flooding.
Bringing in loads of rock and dirt, the roadbed was raised, and then, merchants did the same with both sides of the improved street.
Julia’s father and uncle bought land on both sides of Broadway and filled in with gravel and dirt.
On one side, her uncle built a theatre and a farm equipment business.
On the other side, her father built a large garage.
Julia told me that the foundation rock for the Chevrolet dealership was salvaged from the old grist mill on Big Goose Creek.
Some of the rock from the mill was used to build the foundation of a new bridge over the creek on Broadway.
Because the ground was lower on the side where our football field is, the building was actually two stories … with one story being below street level.
That floor, the ground level, was to be used for auto repair.
The upstairs, which was level with the street, was the dealership and showroom and sales office.
To facilitate things, the building had an elevator, the first in Hartsville and large enough to hold a car or truck.
We can only imagine the people from here and the countryside that came into town to see that elevator and witness it in operation.
Britton Stubblefield ran the dealership for a while but eventually sold it to Burlin Porter.
Burlin Porter was a salesman with experience … but, not experience selling cars.
He had been operating a business buying and selling farm produce.
He sold chickens.
In fact, he continued to sell produce for several years.
An ad from 1934 reads:
“BROADWAY MOTOR COMPANY
GASOLINE
OIL
ALL MOTOR NEEDS
Highest Prices on Country Produce
Hartsville, Tennessee.”
Farmers would bring their produce, which included eggs and chickens, and sell them to Porter, who would in turn load up a truck and take them to larger towns and sell them to produce houses there.
There was also a change in the type of automobiles sold.
Mr. Porter sold Pontiacs.
Both cars were made by General Motors and reflect the swift changes in the automotive industry in those early years.
General Motors began in 1908. Chevrolet began in 1911, and they merged in 1918.
General Motors would go on to also sell Buick, Oldsmobile, Cadillac and Pontiac.
As we will see in next week’s article, the Porter family continued to sell cars for three generations, and the Pontiac brand stopped production in 2009.
The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Trousdale County Archives building.
