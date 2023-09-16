We are taking a walk through the pasture this month, looking at native plants and our relationship with them.
This week we look at a vine that most people avoid … poison ivy.
And, we avoid it for a good reason.
Most of us — a whopping 85% — are allergic to the plant. Every part of the poison ivy plant is poisonous. That includes the leaves, the vine, the root, the berries … well, you get the idea.
Let’s start by helping you identify the noxious plant.
If you are not already familiar with this rhyme, memorize it ... “Leaves of three, let it be.” It has three green leaves in clusters, so let that be your first warning.
As a vine, it grows up the side of trees. It can reach as high as 60 feet, and the stalk can grow to several inches in circumference. And, despite its name, it is not a member of the ivy family but is more closely related to mangoes and cashews.
If you are clearing out a fence row, or simply working out in your yard and see a suspicious vine, treat it like it is a piece of radioactive waste … don’t touch it.
The plant has a substance called urushiol that it secretes.
This oily secretion then clings to the skin.
While the urushiol is not an irritant to the skin, it does a trick with your immune system, causing your immune system to attack the skin, as if your skin was the enemy.
If you think that repeated exposure to poison ivy will lead to an immunity, think again. The more you are exposed to it, over time the worse your reaction will be.
I have pulled many a poison ivy vine down from trees and carefully cut it up and tossed it into a pile away from human contact. I wear gloves, as you can imagine. And, I never burn it, having been warned. Even the smoke from burning poison ivy can get into your lungs and cause a reaction, not a good one. It can be fatal.
The vine will run along the ground looking for a tree or anything to give it height. If it doesn’t find anything to climb, it can create a small shrub all to itself. Sneaky little devil, isn’t it?
But, you may wonder about your dog or cat coming into contact with it.
Well, they are immune, as are deer, birds, snakes, squirrels and just about any other animal out there. Birds eat the berries with no ill effect.
It is only humans that react to the urushiol.
If your dog were to rub up against the vine, and then, you were to pet your dog, you can break out in a rash just as easy as if you had touched it yourself.
A rash may appear immediately or wait a few days.
The rash will turn red, itch and can form little blisters.
The more you scratch, the worse it itches.
As a child, I was told not to break the blisters as the liquid from the blister would spread the poison … but, that is an old wives’ tale. The blister releases a waterlike substance that is harmless.
Nevertheless, doctors do not recommend breaking the blisters as that can lead to an infection if not kept clean.
A cool bath can take some of the discomfort out, as can home remedies such as calamine lotion. Oatmeal baths and baking soda can bring relief.
Otherwise, expect to have a painful itch for up to a week before the reaction starts to weaken. It can, however, linger for up to a month.
A close relative, poison oak, is not as prevalent, and like poison ivy, it also has three leaves. So, it pays to remember the rhyme mentioned earlier.
Unfortunately, poison ivy is found all throughout Tennessee, preferring dry soil and hillsides.
While I cut down any poison ivy on trees close to the house, the best solution to having poison ivy on your property is just to leave it alone.
The vines do no harm to the trees they cling to, and I have seen copious amounts on fences and even the sides of old homes.
Respect poison ivy, and she will respect you in return. Let the birds enjoy the fruit, and let the squirrels frolic all they want among the leaves and vines. Just keep a safe distance away from it.
