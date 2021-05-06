With the arrival of spring, it seems like every plant in the yard is blooming — even the weeds!
It is also this time of year when we have a succession of cold fronts that challenge the gardener who has put out cold-sensitive plants too soon.
If you are new to the South, or at least to Tennessee, you may not be familiar with the terms us locals use for those cold breezes. But each one has a name, and the name is associated with a native plant that seems to bloom at about the same time.
We need to start by saying that the weather in Middle Tennessee is pretty unpredictable. We can have thunderstorms and tornados in January, or March, or May, or July — you get the idea. And I have seen it snow in April!
Spring actually marches forward at a predictable rate of 30 miles a day, according to weather scientists. But the difference between an early spring and a late spring can be as much as six weeks.
Most springs fall somewhere in the center.
The first warm days of spring are followed by the first burst of late cold air, just as we are getting used to sunshine and outdoor activities. We call that first cold spell “redbud winter” because the redbud tree will bloom around that time.
Redbud winter is followed by “honey locust winter,” another native tree; then “dogwood winter,” another flowering tree; then “blackberry winter,” a native wild berry; and then “cotton britches winter,” which implies that you have to put on a pair of cotton britches to stay warm.
Some people will stick “whippoorwill winter” in there between blackberry winter and cotton britches winter. A whippoorwill is a native bird with an unusual call.
Right now, we are about to see blackberry winter.
One of the first spring blooming plants is what many people here call “buttercups,” but that name is actually wrong. And that leads to many an argument.
Just as soon as you say, “Oh look! The buttercups have started blooming,” someone will correct you by saying, “Those aren’t buttercups; they are daffodils.”
And then, someone overhears you arguing and says, “They are Jonquils!”
Then just to confuse things, another person hollers, “My granny used to call them ‘Narcissus’ and my granny was never wrong!”
Well, Granny was right — sort of!
The big yellow flower we see in the spring beside the road, or in someone’s yard, is indeed a daffodil. It will have a large flower on a single stem and is not bothered by cold weather.
A native of northern Europe, it is one of the first flowers to bloom in late winter. It will start poking its head out of the ground on the first day of sunshine after New Year’s Day and will even bloom despite frost and snow. It must have antifreeze in its veins!
A Jonquil is a type of daffodil — and there are many!
The narcissus is also a type of daffodil and tends to be smaller and have clusters of small flowers on each stem. They also bloom later than the big yellow daffodil and can be seen blooming in April and May.
The “buttercup” is a wild European flower that is considered a weed by most people, but it does have a yellow flower and that is why the name has been misused by many, myself included. I still call ‘em all “buttercups.”
As mentioned, they are all native to northern Europe and were brought to New England by the first English settlers in the 1600s. From there, because they grow from a very long living bulb, they have been shared and passed from one generation to another, and can be found all across America and Canada.
They have become so wide spread that they are now considered “naturalized.” That is, they are now able to spread on their own and survive just like plants that are native to North America.
If you drive in the countryside, you can often identify the site of an old house by seeing a double row of daffodils out in a field. They may be all by themselves, with the house long gone.
They appear on creek banks, having washed downstream from someone’s garden or yard. Or once planted by a grave, they have spread to the adjoining wooded acres, because they bloom before the trees have leafed out and they can soak in the springtime sunshine!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.