Newton Whitfield McConnell moved to Hartsville in 1859 to direct the old Hartsville Female Institute.
His job there was interrupted by the Civil War and time in a Union prisoner-of-war camp.
Following the war, McConnell spent more time at the female institute before passing the Tennessee bar and becoming first a lawyer, then a Tennessee State senator and finally a judicial judge.
Always an honest and progressive man in his career, first as an educator and then as a man who handed out prison sentences to the guilty, he sought to do what was best for his community.
Last week, we read of how McConnell fought the liquor interests and made his judicial district dry … that is, made the sale of alcoholic beverages illegal.
Now, we see that he stood up to another problem that rural Middle Tennessee faced … the Klu Klux Klan.
The Klan was organized after the Civil War and was an effort to keep recently-freed black men and women from using their newly-won rights to participate in county and city government, businesses and schooling.
The Klan was known for burning down black schools, beating up anyone they thought was a threat to their control of local elections or social order, and occasionally killing people who got in their way.
By the late 1870s, the Klan had died down as black and white people struggled to live and work together in a new South. But, groups of rowdy young men still would ride late at night, causing havoc and wearing white robes, laughing as they burned, looted, and either beat up or frightened innocent men and their families.
McConnell was determined to put a stop to it.
He wrote this in his autobiography, “Thoughtless youths, belonging to good families, were often drawn into this organization upon the idea that, in their night rides, they could have some fun.”
The Tennessee state legislature, seeking to further end the Klan, passed a law that made it illegal to “go night riding in disguise.”
One problem in prosecuting anyone was that Klan members wore hoods over their faces, and if caught, they would not tell the sheriff or judge who else rode on the night raids with them.
Finally, one young man was arrested in connection with a murder, and on the witness stand, he admitted to riding with the Klan.
McConnell saw a chance to break up the group in that county, and, if successful, he could intimidate others into stopping their vandalism.
McConnell faced the young man in the courtroom and tried to persuade him to confess and give the names of his fellow Klan riders.
The fellow refused.
A pardon was offered if he would disclose the names, and he still refused.
Meanwhile, the courthouse was full of men who were either members of the Klan or sympathetic to their shenanigans. Another complication was that the sheriff was also a suspected member of the Klan.
McConnell had two men at his side who he could trust, and he ordered them to take the young man to the jail, until he would give names. He then made this announcement … “I do not want a man to leave this courtroom until these officers return,” knowing that there were people there who would either try to free the youth or kill him to keep him quiet. He then told the packed courtroom that if anyone tried to leave the room, he would have other officers arrest them immediately and put them in jail as well.
His ultimatum worked.
No one tried to leave the room, and McConnell had around-the-clock guards on the young man’s cell, even the sheriff wasn’t allowed to be alone with him.
The next day in court, before a grand jury, the man relented and began to give names. More men were prosecuted, but they were given no jail time if they would make a bond to keep the peace and stop their raiding. The Klan was thereafter broken in that county, and in the following months, the Klan in the surrounding counties followed suit. After 28 years as a resident of Hartsville, in 1887, McConnell was appointed chief justice of the Supreme Court for the territory of Montana, where he would go on to have a distinguished career.
He and his family moved, ending their long and distinguished time in Hartsville and Middle Tennessee.
