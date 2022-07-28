In continuing our articles on local car dealerships, we look at the car-selling history of local entrepreneur Bradley Burton.
Gifted with an engaging grin, Burton began selling used cars in 1957 from a location on Broadway, a street that would see him selling from first one side and then the other side of the street for the next 30-plus years.
An article in the Hartsville Vidette published on Oct. 17, 1957, reported that, “Bradley Burton this week announced the opening of his automobile agency on Broadway, in the building formerly occupied by Broadway Motor Company. The new agency will be known as Hartsville Motor Company. … The agency will handle used cars exclusively until the first of 1958, at which time Mr. Burton stated that he plans to add a line of new cars to the agency.”
Burton had experience selling cars as he had worked at Broadway Motor Company for the previous five years. Broadway Motor Company had moved into a new building next door.
The article notes that besides being a veteran of World War II, he was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion. He had also once been the local scoutmaster.
Burton’s time at the old building was short as it caught fire a year or so later and burned.
Rather than rebuild on the same spot, Burton purchased the vacant lot across the street.
That lot had its own unique history.
In speaking with Mike Williams, whose father — Red Williams — was a business partner with Burton for a few years, I learned that the lot had been used by traveling carnivals when they came to town. That side of the street was also used as a junk yard.
It was below the level of Broadway and had to be filled in with dirt to allow for construction of the street-level sales and showrooms of the new building.
The original level of the lot was used as the downstairs, or basement, of the dealership.
While the lot was being transformed and the new building built, the car sales continued by operating out of a tobacco barn further down the street.
An ad from the high-school yearbook shows that by 1961, Burton was selling the Chrysler-Plymouth brand of automobiles in his new location.
If we have our names and dates right, in the early 1960s, Hartsville had a Ford dealership, Rickman Ford. It had a Pontiac dealership, Paul Porter’s Broadway Motor Company. It had a Chevrolet dealership, with H.B. Cunningham. And, it had a Chrysler dealership, with Burton at the helm. That doesn’t include an International Truck dealership operated by George Holder, which we will look at next week.
That is five places to buy a new vehicle in Trousdale County.
That was, by the way, more car dealerships than the whole county had traffic lights.
It is also worth noting that today, the county doesn’t have any new car dealerships.
Burton was an adept salesman and continued selling cars for several more years, until he got out of the business and retired to pursue other interests.
After the fire burned Burton’s first location, it was rebuilt and became Broadway Implement. Today, it is a parking lot. The old Broadway Motor Company, used by Paul Porter, became our Hartsville City Hall and is now the location of our city police department.
The old Cunningham-Kelley building on Highway 25 is now the location of the Macon-Troousdale Co-Op.
The old Rickman Ford dealership building was demolished to make way for our McDonald’s fast-food franchise.
The building that Burton built and used for his Chrysler dealership is still standing.
After being used by Dr. Floyd Reed for many years, it is now the offices of Dr. Alexander Badru. Trousdale Pharmacy also operates from that location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.