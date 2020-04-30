The process of building a bridge can be as simple as felling a tree and letting it fall across a narrow creek, or as complicated as building supports and piers to hold the heavy cut timbers for the framework.
Our subject has been bridges, and we have gone from the pioneers crossing Little Goose Creek at a natural ford to the first iron bridge in town.
From what we have found in old county records and faded newspaper articles, most local bridges were the result of local talent.
That is, someone knew how to build and someone else knew what trees provided the best lumber, and someone else knew how to stack rock for the approaches, and so on.
But with the Industrial Revolution and the use of cast iron for bridges, a whole new skill set was required.
Not just anybody can put an iron bridge together.
That leads us to this week’s photo and a little background.
Goose Creek begins in the hills between Hartsville and Lafayette.
You may have noticed that we refer to both“Big Goose Creek and Little Goose Creek. That is because the Goose Creek that flows into the Cumberland River is actually from two different creeks that join together to make one.
Little Goose Creek is the branch that flows through town and joins with Big Goose past our City Park area.
Big Goose Creek is the branch that flows by Highway 10 and then passes under Highway 25 at the edge of town on the way to Carthage.
To complicate matters even more, Big Goose itself has three branches. There are Hickerson Branch, Middle Fork and East Fork.
The Middle Fork had a bridge, commonly known as the Donoho Bridge, due to its proximity to the old Donoho Store in the community. The Donoho family also lived close by.
We have a photo of the first iron Donoho bridge, which was finished in 1911.
Like the bridge we saw last week, it had rock supports at both ends and in the middle. It was built for one lane of traffic and it used heavy oak planks for the flooring.
But our photo this week dates from July 1927, when work was done on the bridge again.
This was before Highway 10 was built and the road between here and Macon County was the old “Lafayette Road” that ran north of town. It winded and twisted its way to the high ridges of the Macon County city of the same name.
It could be that the one-lane bridge needed to be widened or that it was simply in need of replacement.
But one thing is for sure — it took a crew from the Tennessee State Highway Department to do the work.
Because road crews didn’t always have the option of staying at the closest motel when out on a job, they would instead camp next to the bridge site and stay for the weeks or months needed to complete the task.
In the picture we see the tents for the bridge workers to stay the night and a big wagon that looks like a railroad car. That was the office of the crew and held tools, surveying equipment, etc.
Our photo comes from the Jerry Robertson family.
It seems that Jerry’s grandfather, Charlie Robertson, had been hired to cook for the bridge crew! Charlie is the man on the right end, wearing a vest.
Charlie passed away before Jerry was born so we don’t know if he was hired because he was a good cook or simply because he knew enough about cooking to do the job and was available.
I imagine that the bridge crew had pretty hearty appetites and Charlie Robertson had to know how to fry up a passel of eggs, sausage and from scratch biscuits every morning. He probably kept a pot of coffee hot over the fire, because there was no electric oven or microwave around.
The photo had a list of the men, not all of which are legible after almost one hundred years, but we will give what we were able to make out: Charlie Robertson, Johnie Nixon, Jeff Sircey, Red Smith, someone with the last name of Russell and Charlie McClard. The other names were not legible enough to make a guess, and we don’t know if any of the men, besides Charlie, were local.
This photo shows how work technology and how our infrastructure have changed over the years. Imagine asking a work crew today to “camp out” till the job was done!
