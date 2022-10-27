We finish up our look at local men who served in the War with Mexico this week.
The war, which lasted from 1846-48, was comparatively short when we consider some more recent conflicts our nation has been embroiled in.
In last week’s article, we wrote of the death of Hartsville’s Samuel Winslow Lauderdale. He was the grandson of James Hart, the founder of Hartsville and the son of Maj. William Lauderdale, a soldier in the Seminole Indian Wars in Florida and for whom Ft. Lauderdale is named.
His loss was a blow to the morale of the area, and friends in nearby Gallatin wore black ribbons as a sign of mourning for 30 days, in young Samuel’s honor.
However, the war was still being fought, and losses to battle and disease continued.
After the Battle of Cero Gordo, where Samuel Lauderdale lost his life, there was another big battle at Vera Cruz. Again, the better-supplied and better-led armies of the United States prevailed over the Mexican defenders of that important port city.
Next, the volunteers from Tennessee marched for Mexico City, where the decisive battle for the control of the country would take place.
Among the men from Tennessee was Col. William Trousdale.
The name should be familiar.
Hearing of the possibility for a peace agreement, Trousdale wrote a letter home to this family, saying, “I had never felt any confidence that I should escape the perils which encompassed me all around, and thought it very probable we should never again meet, but now I have hope.”
Those hopes were premature, and the Battle for the Mexican capital began in earnest, with Trousdale in the thick of the fighting.
Of his fighting, Gen. Gideon Johnson Pillow would write, “Though the command of Col. Trousdale sustained a severe loss, and the gallant and intrepid Colonel was badly wounded by two balls which shattered his right arm, still he maintained his position with great firmness, drove the enemy from his battery, and turned his guns upon his retreating forces.”
Trousdale would ride his success to the governor’s office in 1849.
The loss of Mexico City led to the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and the formal end of the war.
It is estimated that 25,000 Mexican soldiers died fighting for their nation. American armed forces’ losses were close to 1,700, but another 11,000 lost their lives to illness and disease.
The treaty set the boundary between the two nations at the Rio Grande River as it flowed between Texas and Mexico.
American settlers in California had also joined in the fighting, easily overpowering the few Mexican soldiers stationed there, and that too became a part of the treaty.
In a desperate need for money following its defeat, Mexico sold even more land to the Americans. In the Gadsden Purchase, what are today New Mexico and Arizona were sold to the United States for $10 million.
Another man from Sumner County was William B. Bate.
Bate lived in Castalian Springs, and like Trousdale, he also served with distinction in the War with Mexico.
Also, like Trousdale, he became governor of the state, following further service in the Civil War.
They were not the only men to benefit from the war.
Zachary Taylor, Winfield Scott, John C. Fremont, Ulysses S. Grant, Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, George B. McClellan, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and George Meade all would go on to serve in either military or political careers, using their experiences and notoriety from the fighting in Mexico.
President James K. Polk had entered office with the stated desire to only serve one term in our nation’s highest office. After four years, he kept his word, leaving Washington, D.C., to return home to Tennessee.
The nation now stretched from sea to shining sea and would go on in the next few years to add present-day Oregon and Washington State.
Polk is often ranked as one of our most successful presidents, in large part due to his expansion of our country’s borders.
His unexpected death, possibly from cholera, and only four months after leaving office, left the nation in shock.
