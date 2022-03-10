Our topic this month is the Trousdale County High School yearbook, which has a long and interesting history.
The first TCHS annual was in 1925, just six years after the construction of a new building in 1919. That two-story brick structure was torn down in the 1950s and replaced with a modern concrete and brick building, which is today’s Jim B. Satterfield Middle School.
But in 1919 the new high school was both impressive for a town our size and, as you can see in this week’s photo, stood out with its location on top of a hill overlooking town.
Notice all the windows, which were typical of the time when electric lights were still in their infancy and daylight was deemed both healthy and necessary.
In looking through the 1925 yearbook in our Historical Society archives, we notice that the opening pages include the school’s Alma Mater. The words are Latin for “dear mother” and implies that your high school is like a mother to us all as “she” educates us and sends us out into the world.
If you attended TCHS then the opening words are familiar to you, “In old Trousdale stands our high school, State of Tennessee, Round our hearts our Alma Mater, As we roll so free.”
It is no secret that when singing the last verse, “Trousdale High! All Hail,” that the students yell the “All Hail” with gusto at its possible double meaning.
We have no idea who penned those immortal words nor when the school began using the song. If anyone knows, please share that knowledge with us.
The yearbook recognizes the school principal, Robert N. Chenault, and the teachers — all six of them! They were Lucy Brock, Home Economics; Frank Calhoun, History; Sarah Gray, Expression; Frances Penn, French and Latin; Carrie Browning, Piano; and Charles Robinson, Agriculture. Mr. Chenault would have also taught classes.
The annual has the traditional “dedication,” which was to the popular and well-loved “Miss Kate” Wilson. Mrs. Kate Wilson was as much a tradition to Trousdale County education as football and cheerleading are today. Miss Kate had begun teaching in 1890! When a separate elementary school was built in 1936, it was named the Kate Wilson Elementary School.
The senior class numbered 16 students: Anderson Puryear, Vyda Mae Draper, Pauline East, Chesley Hughes, Mamye Cothron, Richard Stubblefield, Eva Dalton, James Gwin, Nell High, Georgia Clayborne, Joe Allen Cornwell, Susanna Carey, Dennis White, Elizabeth Harper, Lassie Smith and Eddie Claire Carter.
Clubs listed under “organizations” were the Phi Kappa Literary Society, the Music Class, an Expression Class, and a group called the “Magnae Quinquae,” which was composed of five female students with the motto “You dare it, we do it.”
The school had a football team and a basketball team, but no cheerleaders. They would come along later.
The Class Prophecy is included as is the Class History.
The annual writes up the Senior Class Play, which it says the students took on the road by giving a performance to the citizens of neighboring Lafayette. The money raised was to help offset the expense of printing the yearbook.
The writeup says, “Never were Hartsville people so hospitably received by any other town. The members of the play and faculty were served a bountiful dinner by the Lafayette P.T.A., and after the play the Lafayette school would not take a penny of the promised 25% of the proceeds.”
The yearbook recognized Hartsville’s own PTA (Parent Teacher Association) for putting water fountains in the school and for equipping the Home Economics room with supplies.
Commence Week activities included the Commencement sermon, Class night and Commencement itself (graduation), but between the night of the sermon class night was an “Expression recital.”
This would have been students reciting memorized poems, reading essays from history or singing and playing music for their parents and the community. Kind of like an “America’s Got Talent” for 1925!
NOTE: The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the County Archives Building, 328 Broadway. Our speaker will be Tonya Staggs, Director of Historic Cragfont and Wynnewood in Castalian Springs. All meetings are open to the public.
