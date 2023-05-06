This month, we will look at a part of our local history that keeps us busy at the county archives … cemeteries.
The No. 1 question that people ask when visiting our county archives is, “Where is my grandmother buried” … or, grandfather, or great-grandparents, or cousin George.
People contact us to find the graves of long-lost ancestors for a good reason … because old graves are hard to find. Let’s remind readers that people have been living and dying here since the late 1700s, even longer if we include the graves of Native Americans, and we have many of those as well.
When our earliest residents of European descent moved into what is now Trousdale County, they soon had to deal with the reality of funerals and digging graves.
There were no community burial grounds back then, and the first churches didn’t have cemeteries adjoining them.
The reasonable thing to do when a member of the family passed away was to bury them on the family property, usually a short distance from the house.
As a result, our county has 242 cemeteries … that we know of.
In the 1980s and 1990s, three local historians decided to make a list of every cemetery in the county. They also copied the names and dates from every tombstone they encountered in their searches.
Our high number of cemeteries is due to the fact that every family seems to have had its own little place to bury their loved ones when illness, accident or old age overtook them.
Yet, Walter Buckingham, Betty Scott and Vernon Roddy persisted in their efforts to record for prosperity each and every grave in the county. They started by listing those cemeteries they were aware of and spread word around for people to let them know of others … and there were plenty of others.
Often, as they knocked on doors and asked the homeowners to point them in the direction of their ancestral cemetery, they were told of people in the cemetery who did not have stones.
When they published their findings, we see that many of the small, rural cemeteries had this note added, “Several more graves with fieldstone markers…no names.”
Fieldstone means that the grave was marked with a rock picked up on the farm and placed at the head of the grave. There would have been no effort made in cutting a name into the stone.
Sometimes, the family would recall who was buried in one of those fieldstone graves, and many times not. As farms changed hands and as they are broken up today and sold for building lots, even more lie forgotten and overgrown.
That is one reason why we have trouble finding old graves, even though we know a person’s ancestor was buried here.
When someone does contact the archives, the first thing we do is look in the book published by our three researchers in 1996. That book — “Cemeteries of Trousdale County, Tennessee” — is out of print. Only a limited number were published and sold. However, our archives does have a copy, and we use it every week.
Because there is an index at the back of the book, we can look up names and then go to the page that lists a certain cemetery. The cemeteries themselves don’t have official names. The names we use to describe them are usually the name of the property owner in 1996, but every cemetery has multiple surnames.
For example, the Jesse Beasley Cemetery in the Cato community has Beasleys, Masseys, Gregorys, Parkers and a Smith buried there.
Some of our rural cemeteries have only one marked grave. Many list only three or four burials. Others may have 25 or more. The Porter Cemetery on Glasgow Branch Road has an estimated 65 graves. Only 24 have marked tombstones.
We also need to mention that before the Civil War, slaves were buried at the edge of the White Family Cemetery. And, they were always simply marked with fieldstones. That would change after emancipation, and eventually our Black community would establish several cemeteries for their exclusive use.
Next week, we will visit our largest county cemetery.
