Our look at local men and women who have had interesting lives continues this week as we travel to Nashville’s Clover Bottom mansion in the years before the American Civil War.
Around 1851 (with the date of his birth was not recorded), John McCline was born on the property of Clover Bottom plantation, located on the road between Lebanon and Donelson.
The large Clover Bottom mansion was impressive for its day and time, befitting a man rumored to be the richest man in Davidson County. It was the home of Dr. James Hoggatt and was just one of three large plantations he owned.
He was said to have 100 slaves on each of his large farms.
And, that is why our subject never knew the exact day and year of his birth, because he was born to a slave woman and — as such — was at one day old deemed a slave himself.
McCline lived with his mother on the Clover Bottom farm, but his father lived on another large estate further up the road. He had three brothers and a sister. Life was difficult from the beginning as his mother died when he was two years old and his sister around the same time.
He was left in the hands of his grandmother and lived in a two-story frame house that was behind the main house. He and his brothers lived in the one room downstairs with their grandmother, and another family lived in the one room upstairs.
Clover Bottom farm had 1,000 acres in cultivation and raised hundreds of mules, hogs, horses, sheep and cattle. The property had its own smoke house, grist mill, sawmill, cotton gin, carpenter shop and blacksmith.
We know all of this about McCline’s life because, as an old man, he wrote a book about his life, and it has a Trousdale County connection.
As soon as he was able to, young McCline was put to work.
Barefoot and wearing a long-tailed shirt and britches, McCline would help one of his older brothers drive the milk cows every day to the barn for milking. When he was about 10, he got a promotion of sorts … “My brother Jeff was taken into the (big) house as a waiter. Before entering upon my new duties as his successor, I had to report at the Phillips house (the farm overseer) every night for a week or so and take lessons in counting by Mrs. Phillips, who taught me to count from one to 100. When I qualified for my new job, I was given a fine black mule to ride, named Nell; and early every morning I would drive the forty cows into two separate pens, where they were milked by eight women. After milking, I would get my breakfast and, astride Nell’s back, I would drive them to a large pasture two or three miles from the house. Here I left them to graze and feed at will until four o’clock in the afternoon, when I would return for them.”
Between the two tasks of moving the milk cows, McCline would haul water from a spring to the house, which would take up the rest of the morning. After that, he would eat his own dinner at his grandmother’s and then help take lunch to the men in the fields working.
The reality of slavery came to young McCline one day when one of the cows was missing from the pasture. Despite an hour spent searching, McCline was unable to find it and took the other cows in. He reported the loss to Mrs. Phillips.
The next day, he met Mr. Phillips on his way to haul water.
McCline said, “He walked up to me and grabbed me by the back of the collar, told me to stick my head between his legs … after he had my head clasped between his knees, he unbuttoned my trousers, pulled up my shirt, and with a keen raw hide three feet long, gave me a whipping on my bare back. That night, when I went home and told grandmother, she took me in her arms and cried a long time, then bathed my poor aching back with water, soothed it with some kind of liniment, and put me to bed.”
While McCline often had kind words to say about Dr. Hoggatt and his family, he never had kind words about Mr. Phillips, the overseer.
Yet, it was national affairs that next got McCline’s attention.
One day, as we will see in next week’s column, a line of men in blue uniforms walked down Lebanon Pike, right past Clover Bottom … and it would change young McCline’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.