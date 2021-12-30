We start off the New Year with a look at the muddy waters of the Cumberland River. And while we will return to the subject of the trees found in Trousdale County and Middle Tennessee, we will see that our forests and the river share a lot of common history!
We have written about the Cumberland River before and we will only repeat ourselves a little, but it is safe to say that our little town of Hartsville would not be here, nor would Trousdale be a county, if it weren’t for the river!
The river itself was the main highway for the indigenous peoples who lived here for several thousand years, using their dugout canoes to travel long distances.
The Native Americans also used footpaths and took advantage of the paths created by generations of wild animals through the dense forests of what is now Tennessee.
Because both Big Goose Creek and Little Goose Creek empty into the Cumberland, which in turn joins the Ohio River and then empties into the Mississippi, a person could hop into their canoe and travel to just about half of North America.
We know that the early Indians did just that, because archeologists have dug up trading beads, shell ornaments and obsidian spear points that obviously came to Middle Tennessee from great distances. This was all before the white man entered the scene.
When the first white settlers moved here, they also used the river to travel up from Nashville to find the rich bottom lands for their farms.
It wasn’t until the Avery Trace was laid out in 1787 that men arrived on foot from East Tennessee, as the old Trace was the first road to connect Knoxville to Nashville.
Hartsville, when it was recognized by the Tennessee State Legislature in 1817 as “an established town,” was already known as a “river town.”
Being a “river town’ meant that people used the Hartsville Landing, about where our present-day Taylor’s Landing is, to ship tobacco, corn, livestock and lumber downriver to Nashville.
People built rafts in those early days, but things got really hopping when a marvelous new invention was created — the steamboat!
The first steamboat arrived in Nashville in 1819, just 12 years after Robert Fulton’s first successful American steamboat, the Clermont, sailed up the Hudson River!
If you can imagine the excitement that the people of Nashville felt at seeing a boat traveling against the flow of the river into the docks at the foot of Broadway, propelled by huge paddlewheels, all powered by an immense iron furnace and steam engine, with billows of smoke pouring out of its smoke stack — they must have thought they were dreaming.
In no time at all, there were more steamboats on the river and they were traveling up the river to Hartsville!
At first, that was as far as a steamboat could travel up river!
Because the Cumberland River can vary as to its depth, a boat with a deep hull would get stuck in the muddy bottom or on a sandbar. A steamboat has to have a wide and shallow bottom, or “draft,” to ply the water of our river.
Summer months with long spells of dry weather made parts of the river too shallow for boats to travel. It wasn’t until 1833 that a steamboat made it all the way to what is now Burnside, Ky., which is the beginning of the Cumberland River. It is a distance of 326 miles from Nashville.
That only contributed to the growth of Hartsville, which before the Civil War was the second-largest town in Sumner County.
We quote from an article about those days, “The cargo brought up river to Nashville by the early steamboats consisted of sugar, molasses, coffee, whiskey, ironware, plows, furs, clothing, rice, broadcloth, china, cutlery… The cargo leaving Nashville was mostly hides, meat, cotton and tobacco.”
Tobacco — that was us!
From the very beginning, Trousdale County farmers were putting their land into use for corn and tobacco and shipping it downriver.
