We know that the Cumberland River has seen everything, from dugout canoes to flat boats to steamboats. But one type of boat that has plowed the waters of the muddy Cumberland can only be described as “a floating tin can.”
During the Civil War both the Union and Confederate governments invested in the building of gunboats covered in metal! And some of those boats traveled up and down the Cumberland River, even going right past our own Hartsville Landing and up the river as far as Gainesboro!
The idea of using iron to protect a boat in battle goes back to the early 1800s and the first “ironclad” was built in France in 1859. When the War Between the States broke out in 1861, the need for a metal-covered warship was evident.
An “ironclad” was just what the name implied. A wooden boat was covered, or “clad,” with large sheets of iron as thick as two-and-a-half inches!
Every inch of the boat above the waterline would have been covered with iron, and it would have had holes here and there for large cannons to protrude. You can imagine how fearsome these may have been.
Less as impressive were “tinclads” which used much thinner sheet metal to cover the exposed sides. Tinclads were more vulnerable to cannon fire from gun batteries on shore and were not used in battle, but instead were used in support services.
The photo this week shows an ironclad, one that was used on the Cumberland. It weighed 512 tons and was 175 feet long.
Our research shows that in 1863, Union Gen. Ulysses Grant sent gunboats up the Cumberland River to scout the area, looking for signs of the enemy.
In December 1864 The Battle of Nashville was fought and ironclads and tinclads both took part in the fighting. After the battle, which was a Union victory, the tinclads Brilliant and Springfield were sent up the river as far as Carthage on another scouting expedition.
What a scene that must have been for anyone down at the river landing below Hartsville, to have seen one of these boats with its large guns and metal sides!
It would be interesting to have physical evidence of any of these large gunboats for our county archives. And interestingly enough we do!
In 2018 a local farmer was walking on his property, which is right on the river, when he saw a piece of metal in the ground. Broken tractor parts or plow points were not unusual, but this piece of metal was different. It was a metal ball about the size of a golf ball.
He contacted Trousdale County resident and metal detecting expert Quindy Robertson and asked if he could take a look. It doesn’t take much to get Quindy outdoors and digging with his metal detector, and the thought of finding something unique was more than enough.
But as experienced as Quindy was, especially in finding old Union and Confederate camps and battle sites, he was unprepared for what he found.
With the farmer showing him the location, within just a few minutes his metal detector was going crazy. Metal was everywhere!
Digging just six inches in the dirt, the two men found more iron balls — lots of them and in several sizes.
Quindy recognized them for what they were: “grapeshot.”
Grapeshot consisted of small metal balls used to fill a canister fired from a cannon.
Imagine a metal container about the size of a lard stand or bucket. You fill it with these iron balls, weighing as much as four pounds each. Then you stuff it into a large cannon and you fire it at the target. When it hits the target, these iron balls go everywhere, wrecking and destroying the target and anyone who was standing close by.
It took several trips for Quindy to find all of the grapeshot, which had never been fired from a cannon — there are signs to look for when finding these — but instead appeared to have been dumped on the ground!
Over 300 pieces of grapeshot have been dug up in what was likely a load of canister shot that was dumped by the gunboats or fell off a supply wagon. There were no battles on that stretch of river.
Quindy has donated several pieces of this grapeshot to our archives. They are a real souvenir
of an ironclad gunboat on the Cumberland!
