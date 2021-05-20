Our look at the signs of spring has seen us write about the common buttercup, the iris plant and this week, another flower that has invaded our shores — the daylily!
Like the humble buttercup, or daffodil the daylily is not native to North or South America. But it doesn’t seem to know that.
The daylily — it can also be written as “day lily” — originally came from Asia. It grew wild in Mongolia, China, the Koreas and Japan. Those wild daylilies were also limited in color options: orange, yellow and light pink.
It didn’t take long for the native populations of the Orient to dig up the wild daylily and move them to their gardens, for obvious reasons.
The daylily is a plant that even people with no “green thumb” can grow. They are sometimes called the “perfect perennial” because once planted they will live, bloom and thrive for years — longer than the lifespan of the person who planted them!
Horticulturists know that they have been cultivated for at least 1,000 years because they are depicted in an ancient Chinese painting that dates back that many years!
When the ancient Silk Road from China to Europe was established, the plant was introduced to the gardens of France, England, Italy, Spain and Germany. And like the iris and the daffodil, it was one of the first garden plants brought over to the New World by settlers.
The plant was so easy to grow — and grow and grow — that it was naturalized in New England by the year 1800. That means that it was found growing wild by that year and it can now be found all across the country.
The orange day lily is so common that it has a nickname: the ditch lily!
Another name for the common orange daylily is “the dragon lily,” in reference to its Oriental past.
Now, about that name lily. The daylily is not a true lily. It was called that because the shape of its flower, which is similar to a lily.
Now why is it called a day lily? The flower, while quite showy, only lasts a day. Wild daylilies will bloom at dawn and then wilt that evening.
But since the stem holds several buds, a new bloom will appear the next day or so and the plant continues to bloom for several weeks.
For this reason daylilies are seldom used in flower arrangements, but still make a nice cut flower to display — for a day!
The Greek name for the daylily genus translates as “day beautiful!”
Like the others we have written about, the daylily plant is one of the first to pop out of the ground in early spring — very early spring!
A late frost or even a few inches of snow won’t hurt this hardy plant.
The green leaves of the daylily make an attractive plant even without the flowers, which typically bloom in early summer. And the foliage lasts all summer and into fall, giving a nice backdrop for more seasonal flowers in the garden.
The daylily grows from a bulb but it multiplies rapidly, so that if you plant one, don’t be surprised to have three, four or five more the next year! Then the next year twice that many, and so on.
We know of one old cemetery in Trousdale County, where daylilies were planted at the foot of a grave. Today, the entire cemetery is covered by daylilies.
Spreading from its roots and developing new bulbs makes the daylily grow in tight dense clumps. Try digging a clump and dividing them! But the upside is that the dense growth prevents most weeds from taking root.
If the homeowner has a steep bank in the yard that is hard to mow, just plant a few daylilies and in a few years, it will be a blanket of flowers with hardly any maintenance.
There are over 80,000 cultivars of daylilies and they now can be found in almost every color.
And while the bright orange ditch lily can be found everywhere, the newly developed yellow “stella de oro” daylily is very popular as a garden flower. The name translates as “star of gold” and it blooms early and blooms for several weeks. Truly a star of gold for the garden!
