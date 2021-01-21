We are spending this month looking at some old legal records in Hartsville and such things as trials and judges and juries.
We have seen a “monkey” go on trial and a judge try to rule over the case of a runaway dog. But we will spend the rest of the month looking at something a little more sinister — murder!
Since the days of Cain and Abel, murder has been a part of our earthly existence. And from the first settlers to the present, we have been able to continue this unfortunate habit.
The earliest sensational case in Trousdale County surrounds the murder of a respected young man and the series of trials that followed.
We have mentioned this murder before because it also involved tales of a ghost, but this time we will look at the trial that followed.
A little background: in April 1871, John Hutchins was found dead in a ditch a short distance from town. He had been struck in the head and a bloody wagon standard was found nearby. A standard was a heavy board that was used on wagons in that day and time.
Hutchins had been drinking and playing cards in town earlier and left late in the night. Also in town late that night was a disreputable fellow — one James Glasgow.
There was plenty of circumstantial evidence linking Glasgow to the crime, including the testimony of the man who owned the wagon that the murder weapon came from. Others had heard Glasgow in the dark, cussing and arguing with someone.
Now the story gets interesting, because evidently Glasgow had a good lawyer or was pretty convincing when he had to testify in his own defense. Because the first trial ended in a verdict of “not guilty.”
The feelings of the general public were that Glasgow was guilty, but the jury felt otherwise.
Then in 1877, three men came forward with new testimony.
The men told the sheriff that they had seen Glasgow follow Hutchins out of town on the night of the murder. Their reluctance to give testimony earlier was due to fear of Glasgow.
Glasgow was arrested for a second time and a new trial was ordered.
The trial had originally taken place in the old Presbyterian church because in 1871, our first courthouse had yet to be built. In the years following, that church had burned down and been rebuilt in 1876. But the wagon standard used in the murder, a crucial piece of evidence, had disappeared.
The second trial ended in a mistrial.
A third trial ensued and this time, the jury found Glasgow guilty and sentenced him to 15 years in the state penitentiary.
But Glasgow had his lawyer file a motion for a new trial.
While waiting to hear how the motion might be decided and still being held in the Trousdale County jail, some friends of Glasgow tried to sneak their way into the jail to free him! A scream from the sheriff’s wife, when she saw the men going up the jail’s stairs, caused them to flee.
A year later, we find this article in the Nashville newspaper, “Jailer Yarbrough left for Hartsville yesterday evening on the steamer Dora Cabler, having in charge James Glasgow, who was sentenced to the penitentiary for 15 years for the murder of a man named Hutchins… but, whose case was reversed by the Supreme Court. Glasgow goes back for a new trial by the Circuit Court of Trousdale county.”
This time Glasgow was defended by “Rattlesnake Jim” Turner, a lawyer from Gallatin. And true to his name, he got Glasgow off with an acquittal.
That is four trials for the same murder!
But although the people of Hartsville were disappointed and the family of Hutchins never recovered from the emotional shock (hence the ghost we wrote about in November) that was not the last we hear of Mr. Glasgow.
Not long after the last trial, Glasgow was living in a common-law arrangement with a local woman. She passed on to him a sexually transmitted disease and, true to his violent reputation, he slit her throat. Then realizing he wouldn’t get away with murder a second time, he walked a short way into the woods and hung himself!
Well, what can we say but, “crime doesn’t pay” even if you can beat the rap four times!
And in 1951, when the second Presbyterian church was being demolished, a bloody wagon standard was found in the cupola!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.