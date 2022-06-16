After spending last month looking at early horse racing in Trousdale County, this month we turn to a different mode of transportation … the automobile.
In particular, we will be writing about early car dealerships and the local businessmen, who sold America on this new gas-powered, four-wheeled means of getting from one place to another.
For the first 100 years of our local history, there was only one way to get around … horse and buggies.
Of course, you could walk places … and, many people did. But, if you had to travel very far, people from all walks of life would hitch their old grey mare to a wagon or buggy and set out.
That all changed thanks to the invention of the horseless carriage.
At first, these “new automobiles” were a novelty, and only the wealthy could afford one. However, that changed when Henry Ford made cars affordable, and soon, there were cars everywhere.
While we can’t be for certain, it is commonly accepted that the first automobile to drive up and down Main Street in Hartsville was a White Steamer, owned and driven by Andrew Welch, owner of the local newspaper.
That was in 1910.
Welch was an Englishman who had emigrated to America and had originally ended up in Memphis. An outbreak of disease led him to seek a healthier climate for he and his family, and that, coupled with the information that the newspaper in Hartsville was for sale, enticed him to arrive here.
An accomplished man and well-educated, he ran the paper here, and through political connections, he also got a job as a stenographer with the United States Congress in Washington. He and his wife were once guests at a banquet given by then-President Theodore Roosevelt.
In those days, there were no dealerships, especially in small towns in the South.
Buying his vehicle in the nation’s capital, Welch drove his car to Trousdale County and became the first automobile to pass in front of our courthouse. Unlike other early cars that used a gasoline engine, his White Steamer used steam created by burning coal or wood in a small compartment of the car that then heated a container of water, that in turn created steam that was then harnessed to turn the wheels.
Cars caught on quickly.
Our county archives has a book that lists all of the people who bought license plates for their cars in 1917. There are 72 listed, and the list includes Fords, Maxwells, Chevrolets, Overlands, Dodges, Buicks and one Oakland.
The invention of the automobile was a real transition for American society. It led to improved roads, the development of the gas and oil industries, gas stations, car-repair businesses, the invention of the wrecker, and automobile dealerships.
Actually, before there were such dealerships, you would order a car directly from the company that manufactured them, and it would be delivered to that you by rail to the closest railroad depot to where you lived.
They were also sold in big-city department stores and were made to order … that is, you told the store what you wanted, and they contacted the company that made them and placed your order. All cars were made to order.
Henry Ford changed that when he began to mass produce his famous automobile, and it wasn’t long after that when Hartsville got its first dealership.
In 1914, an advertisement appeared in the Vidette for “Hartsville Motor Car Co., R. C. Owen, Jr. Proprietor…Agents for Trousdale and Macon County.”
The auto type that Owen sold was Ford.
Owen was a member of the Owen family that also owned Trousdale County’s largest business, the Owen Tobacco Company, makers of several brands of twist tobacco and the largest employer in town. Their large factory stood on White Oak Street, close to the depot.
It moved to Gallatin in the first half of the 1900s, and the building gradually was torn down, with the last part burning a few years ago.
Owen would be Hartsville’s only dealership for several years, as we will see in next week’s article.
