We are looking at the history of our county jail — which is an interesting history at that!
Trousdale County’s first jail was a two-story brick building on West Main Street. It sat just above the location of our current post office. Built in 1875, it was getting old when residents decided that we needed to build a new one.
Years ago, I interviewed an old fellow who had once been sequestered in the jail as part of his jury duty. He wasn’t very complimentary of the old structure.
So in the mid-1950s, serious discussions began in the quarterly court about the need, cost and location of such a structure.
Whereas our county court currently meets every month, in the past the court met once every quarter, or every three months.
Immediately, there were people who insisted that the old jail was sufficient. After all, the people who were put in the jail didn’t necessarily deserve first-class accommodations!
Then, there was how to pay for a new jail.
As we all know, the county commissioners can argue for an hour over a 50-cent expenditure, much less a few thousand dollars!
But the biggest problem seemed to be “NIMBY.”
If you are not familiar with NIMBY, it is an acronym for “Not In My Back Yard!”
No one wanted a new jail if it was going to be built in their neighborhood. Or evidently, even just down the street!
Whether you are a new resident to town or have lived here all your life, you have probably wondered why our jail is located just where it is. After all, it sits right next to a creek that regularly floods.
The reason is that it was the only location that didn’t put the jail too close to someone’s home.
A reasonable price for the land and the deal was done.
An article from the August 28, 1958 Vidette reads, “The jail was authorized by the Trousdale County court at the April term, 1957 but construction was not begun until this summer owing to the difficulty in obtaining a site that was not subsequent to objection by owners of adjacent property. The site finally determined upon adjoins the Ernest Stanford service station on East Main Street and extends on to the Lower Goose Creek Bridge lot.”
The one-story building, with a brick veneer, had six-inch, reinforced concrete floors and ceilings in the prisoner area.
It also had, according to the newspaper article, “…living room, kitchen, dining room, bedrooms and baths…” for the sheriff and his family.
The first sheriff to occupy the new jail was Sheriff Claude Kerr.
Kerr was newly elected, having followed Sheriff George Taylor, who had served three successive terms and who at the time could not run for the office a fourth time. But Taylor could take a break and run again in a future election cycle.
Claude Kerr had served as a military policeman during World War II and had been the Chief of the City Police Department. He also had a full house!
That is, he entered the new jail’s living quarters with his wife, Rosalie, sons Johnny and Joe, and daughters Donna, Judy and Jean.
Rosalie cooked for the family, and whatever prisoners were confined in the jail both cleaned up and did duty as the dispatcher!
When her husband passed away in 1960 from cancer, Rosalie took over the duties of sheriff until the next election came up!
The jail had room for 12 prisoners, but the occupancy was well below that.
When it opened in 1958, the Kerr children outnumbered the prisoners most of the time! The average occupancy of prisoners was less than three! Weekends, then as now, tended to run a little higher.
As we will see in next week’s article, a growing community meant a growing prisoner population and the need for a bigger jail.
