The hardwood forests that cover the hills around Hartsville are part of the much larger Southern hardwood forest … a very valuable natural resource for our state and nation.
As we have noted in our previous articles on the local lumber industry, Tennessee’s forests generate more than $24 billion in revenue each year.
An interesting fact about the woods around us is that they are actually larger than they were a century ago.
When the moccasin clad feet of the Cherokee, Creek and Shawnee trod upon the earth of what is now Middle Tennessee, the forests were indeed large, covering the entire region like a large green blanket.
There were few areas, such as cane brakes, that broke up this cover, but it is said that a squirrel could travel from Nashville to Knoxville and never touch the ground.
The first settlers were quick to cut down the forest to make way for the plow, and in the successive years, as their farms prospered, the forests were further cut down.
When the settler built his log home, it was the forest that provided his raw material.
When built his split rail fences, it was the forest again that gave the settler what he needed.
And, when for the next 200 years he heated his home, it was wood that he used.
Many a farm lad grew strong cutting logs and then splitting them into kindling for the fireplace and the wood-burning stove.
And, as we have written, the lumber industry led to large tracts of forest being cut down and shipped down river to the furniture factories in Nashville.
Then, something happened.
Rural electrification took the wood-burning stove out of the kitchen, and people no longer used wood-burning fireplaces to heat their homes. The farmer, who may have kept a wood lot on his farm just for heating his home, now let that wood lot grow up. And, as fewer and fewer men farmed for a living, the fields that were once covered with corn, rye, wheat, oats, tobacco and clover were left empty, and the forest reclaimed its old homeland.
Tennessee today has 40% more forest cover than it did just 50 years ago.
As we can see around us, perhaps with a sigh, even Trousdale County farms are being cut up into building lots for homes, and even more farm land is taken out of use … with the new homeowner planting trees in his front yard and letting the forest reclaim his back yard.
That brings us to the problem many homeowners have … what do you do with a dead tree in your nicely-landscaped yard?
A dead tree, actually, is a good thing, as long as it is not going to fall on your house.
A dead tree supports more life than a living tree.
The natural world loves a dead tree.
More than 120 species of birds, nest or forage in dead trees.
We all have heard the “knock, knock” of the woodpecker as it pecks away at a dead tree, searching for insects or to build a nest.
The woodpecker isn’t the only animal that lives in the cavity of a dead tree. There are also bears, hawks, bluebirds, raccoons and the ever-present squirrel.
The lofty, bare branches of a dead tree invite buzzards and vultures.
There, the much-aligned birds sit and warm up in the rays of the sun, before seeking the dead animals they subsist on, keeping us from having to live with the smell and rot ourselves.
Osprey and eagles seek the exposed dead branches to build their nests in.
The hollow inside a massive sycamore tree sheltered Big Foot Spencer one winter. Spencer was the first white man to over winter in Middle Tennessee, living in a tree in nearby Castalian Springs.
A dead tree can stand for years, becoming a landmark beside the road until a spring gust of wind tosses it to the ground, where even more bugs, beetles, ants, insects, termites and fungi turn it into dust.
Environmentalists tell us that we need to plant more trees, and that’s not a bad idea. And, as we will see in next week’s article, some trees are more valuable to plant than others.
