This week we take a short walk around the corner from the intersection of Main Street and River Street and visit Foxall Street, right behind our century-old courthouse.
As we continue our history lessons on the buildings in downtown Hartsville, we look at a building that for many years was the location of the “Friendly Market.”
But as in all of our old structures, the location has a long history all its own.
This too was one of the original lots sold by James Hart when he developed the town that eventually took his name.
The earliest owner of whom we have evidence was Jim Andrews, who had a barn on the property. This was way before the courthouse was built and the town was very small, with only a few stores and businesses.
In 1852, the entire block was purchased by a group of Presbyterians who wanted to build a church of their own. Prior to this, they had joined with other denominations to use a Union Church, located on Church Street. The different religious groups in town would take turns using a small brick church that stood about where the Methodist Church’s parking lot is today.
We don’t have pictures of the first Presbyterian church building, but we do know that it had a very short history. It burned down in 1874.
Although our first County Commission met in the old Methodist Church on Church Street for its first meeting in 1870, the county used the basement of the Presbyterian Church to house county offices until the county could afford to build our first courthouse. All public records between 1870 and the 1874 fire were destroyed.
The church was rebuilt, this time without a basement, and the back of the lot held a small cabin where the church sexton lived. A “sexton” was the man who looked over the church property and did maintenance work, etc.
It would be the sexton’s job to look after the church cemetery if there was one. But to our knowledge the Presbyterian Church didn’t bury anyone in its backyard.
The church itself, which we will look at next week, would be used until the 1940s.
After World War II, a two-story, concrete-block building was placed where the sexton’s cabin stood. Sometimes called “cinder blocks” because they originally used ash and cinders as part of the aggregate in the mix, their use was new at the time.
Before the use of concrete blocks, the foundations of all buildings were either cut limestone rock or brick. Concrete blocks were cheaper to produce and use and made construction go considerably faster.
While we can’t be sure, this may have been one of the first concrete-block buildings in Hartsville.
It was built so that there were a few apartments upstairs and the downstairs was used as a car dealership.
Still later, it was the office of the Hartsville Vidette.
But it will be best remembered as the “Friendly Market,” where several generations of Hartsville residents shopped for their groceries.
In the past, grocery stores were small, family-owned businesses and people were accustomed to stopping in and buying a few items for supper that night. Few people did a week’s shopping as they do now.
Since this was the closest grocery for people living in town, many folks shopped there as they walked from their jobs in one of the factories in town and then headed on home.
It wasn’t uncommon for workers in downtown stores to stop here, or in one of the other small groceries in town, to buy a bologna sandwich and a cold drink for lunch.
Billy Oliver ran the store for many years and when I lived in town, my own children stopped by frequently to buy a candy bar or a gallon of milk when we ran out at home, and didn’t want to have to get in the car and drive to a bigger store up on the highway.
In recent years it has been used by a few short-lived restaurants, a bakery and even a Mexican market.
Limited parking and the difficulty of driving downtown on narrow streets have put businesses in our historic downtown to a disadvantage over those larger stores, with huge parking lots and aisles and aisles of merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.